After six years on the job, Metro General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld is retiring, Metro said Tuesday.
“Forty-plus years in transportation teaches you that there is no set mile marker for this decision, but given the seismic shifts happening in transit and the region, Metro needs a leader who can commit to several years of service and set a new course,” Wiedefeld, 66, said in a statement.
His retirement will take effect in six months, Metro said.
Board of Directors Chair Paul C. Smedberg said in the statement that Wiedefeld stepped into the job during “very dark days” for the transit agency, and that he was “the right man at the right time.”
Smedberg said the board would conduct a national search for Wiedefeld’s successor and will start discussing the succession plan at its public meeting Feb. 10.
Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time. Reach him at rmassimo@wtop.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.