Metro offering free evening rides for Fourth of July

This July 4, Metro is going fare-free Tuesday evening for the Fourth of July.
Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess will be fare-free on Tuesday, July 4 from 5 p.m. until the system closes, with frequent service to the National Mall and other celebrations across the region.
Metrorail faregates will be open, and fare-free signage will be posted throughout the stations and on buses to communicate that customers do not need SmarTrip cards if using Metro after 5 p.m.
“The Metro Board of Directors is proud to support our region’s Independence Day celebrations by providing fare-free service for all customers traveling after 5 p.m. on July 4,” said Metro Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg in a news release. “The best way to beat traffic and get to barbeques, parades, and fireworks is with Metro, America’s transit system.”
Frequent service will be provided on all Metrorail lines all day, with service increasing after 4 p.m. to accommodate crowds traveling to fireworks and other evening festivities. Orange Line customers are reminded that Vienna and Dunn Loring stations are closed due to rail replacement and fiber optic cable installation.
Free shuttle buses are provided, and customers are encouraged to utilize free parking at West Falls Church to connect to Metrorail More information is available at wmata.com/2023majorconstruction.
Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule, with supplemental service on select routes to mitigate crowding. Delays and detours are possible due to road closures near the National Mall.
Parking will be free all day at Metro parking facilities and garages.
Metro will deploy digital and physical signage, announcements on trains and in stations, and increase the number of Metro Ambassadors and MTPD officers deployed throughout the system to help customers with wayfinding and to boost safety.
Customers are encouraged to:
- Avoid rail transfers: Select a station near your destination on the same line as your origin to avoid the need to transfer and reduce crowding.
- Delay return travel after the fireworks, if possible.
- Follow guidance of Metro Transit Police and Metro Ambassadors positioned throughout the system. If a station becomes too crowded, MTPD may temporarily halt entries to ensure customer safety on the platforms.
- Avoid traveling with items prohibited by the National Park Service on the National Mall, including weapons, alcohol, glass bottles or containers, fireworks, folding chairs, and coolers larger than 36 quarts (23”x15”x15”). Click here to view the full list of prohibited items.
- Consider utilizing stations other than Smithsonian, which typically sees the most crowding. Smithsonian Station will become ‘exit only’ at 5 p.m., and ‘entry only’ after 9 p.m. to accommodate crowds traveling to and from the National Mall.
- Other convenient stations include:
- Foggy Bottom (may become ‘entry only’ after fireworks)
- Metro Center
- Federal Triangle
- Archives
- Gallery Place
- Judiciary Square
- Union Station
- L’Enfant Plaza
- Capitol South
- Federal Center SW
- Arlington Cemetery (open until 11 p.m.)
Service
Metrorail
- Hours: Metrorail will operate 7 a.m. – midnight. First and last train times vary by station; check wmata.com/stations to plan your trip.
- Fares: Regular fares are in effect until 5 p.m. All trips after 5 p.m. will be fare-free.
- Red Line: Trains arrive every 8 minutes from opening until 4 p.m. Train frequency will increase to every 6 minutes from 4 p.m. to close.
- Green and Yellow lines: Trains arrive every 8 minutes, opening to close.
- Blue, Orange, and Silver lines: Trains arrive every 12 minutes from opening until 4 p.m. Train frequency will increase to every 10 minutes from 4 p.m. to close, with trains arriving approximately every 3 minutes where lines overlap.
- Vienna and Dunn Loring stations are closed due to construction. Free shuttle buses are provided. Visit wmata.com/2023majorconstruction for more information.
Metrobus
- Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule. View timetables for service details.
- Fares: Regular fares are in effect until 5 p.m. All trips after 5 p.m. will be fare-free.
- Additional service will be added to routes that typically experience high ridership on July 4 to alleviate crowding
MetroAccess
- All subscription trips will be canceled.
- Customers wishing to travel on the holiday should make a separate reservation online or by calling 301-562-5360 (TTY 301-588-7535).
- Regular fares in effect until 5 p.m. All trips after 5 p.m. will be fare-free.
