Metrorail, Metrobus, and MetroAccess won't cost a thing this New Year's Eve.
Take a train, bus or paratransit service starting at 8 p.m., Saturday and the ride will be free of charge. Service hours will also be extended for Metro until 2 a.m., with late-night Metrobus service on selected routes until 3 a.m. for customers connecting from train to bus, the agency said in a news release.
Metro will open faregates in stations and cover fareboxes on buses - no need to tap a SmarTrip card.
Metro also encourages customers to “ride responsibly” by ensuring that they remain alert and aware of their surroundings in stations and on streets with moving trains and buses. Any rider who is having trouble using the system safely (e.g. unable to maintain balance or feeling ill) should consider alternate means of transportation.
Due to weather related issues to a Metro data center on Dec. 25, Metro's Trip Planner tool and real-time arrival information may not be updated to reflect the extended hour of service on New Year's Eve.
Below is a summary of Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess services on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and the observed holiday:
Saturday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)
Metrorail will operate 7 a.m. (12/31) until 2 a.m. (1/1/2023) Trains will operate normal service on all line, except the Red Line between Silver Spring and Glenmont due to single tracking for leak mitigation work. View the weekend track work advisory for details.
The following Metrobus routes will be extended to operate until 3 a.m.: (No new routes will begin after 3 a.m.)
D.C.: 32, 33, 36, 38B, 52, 70, 80, 92, A6, A8, G8, H4, L2, P6, S2, U5, V2, W2, W4, X2
Maryland: A12, C4, D12, F4, J2, K6, P12, T18, Y2, Z8
Virginia: 1A, 7A, 10A, 16E, 23B, 28A, 38B
MetroAccess customers may make a reservation to travel online or by calling 301-562-5360 (TTY 301-588-7535).
Last train times vary by station, check the station page for last train times and add one hour for schedule information.
Metrobus service varies by route, check the timetables for the selected routes and add one hour to scheduled stops between 1-2 a.m. for service information. (Ex: If the last bus normally departs at 1:30 a.m., add one hour to determine the last bus will depart at 2:30 a.m.)
Normal $2 weekend fares apply on Metrorail and Metrobus from opening until 8 p.m. After 8 p.m., all Metro service will be free. All normal fares and service hours will resume Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, beginning at 4 a.m. for Metrobus and MetroAccess, and 7 a.m. for Metrorail.
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
Metrorail will operate from 7 a.m. until midnight. Trains will operate Sunday service levels to 94 of 97 stations, with scheduled leak mitigation work on the Red Line that will reduce service between Silver Spring and Glenmont due to single tracking. View the weekend service advisory for details.
Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule
MetroAccess subscription trips will be canceled. Customers wishing to travel on holidays should make a separate reservation online or by calling 301-562-5360 (TTY 301-588-7535).
Regular $2 weekend fares apply on Sunday, and off-peak fares in effect all-day Monday. Parking will be free at all Metro-owned garages and lots, with the exception of the Morgan Boulevard and Downtown Largo stations, which are subject to Metro’s special events parking fees on Sunday.
Metro’s customer service representatives will be available to assist customers and provide real-time information online or by phone (202-637-1328) on Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Automated information is available 24/7 by calling 202-637-7000.
