The new Potomac Yard-VT Metrorail Station opened for the Friday morning commute. The station, on the Blue and Yellow lines, is the 98th station in the Metrorail system.
Metro and the Alexandria city officials first announced the opening date last month, following more than three years of construction.
“We are gearing up for the start of service and can’t wait to welcome customers to the new Potomac Yard-VT Station,” Metro General Manager and CEO said in a statement ahead of Friday's opening day. “This station will provide better, more accessible transportation, spur economic growth and help reduce the region’s carbon footprint.”
The new station anchors new development in the surrounding community, including housing, retail, commercial space and the new Virginia Tech Innovation Campus expected to open next year. Long-term, it is expected to support 26,000 new jobs and 13,000 new residents.
The station was initiated by the city of Alexandria and is funded by tax revenues, developer contributions, federal and state grants, loans, and regional sources. It is Metro’s second infill station since NoMa-Gallaudet U, built between two existing stations, Braddock Road and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Metro said in a news release.
Potomac Yard-VT Station will have Alexandria DASH bus service and connect to other regional transportation systems, a Bike & Ride facility, and walking paths to the station from the surrounding area. The station does not have parking facilities but is accessible via two pavilions, one on the north side and another to the south.
Sustainability was a focal point in the design including the artwork, the news release said. It was built to LEED Silver green building standards with advanced rainwater management, energy efficient lighting and water use systems, uses low emitting and recycled materials in construction and minimizes the impact on the surrounding wetlands.
Artwork featured on the exterior of the two entrance pavilions recognizes the station’s Virginia roots and the proximity to the nation’s capital. Created by artist Rob Ley, the south pavilion features a representation of Virginia blue bells with the famed cherry blossoms on the north pavilion.
Customers may still see some ongoing work after the station opens. This includes architectural details, installation of the South Pavilion artwork, and setting up the secure bike and ride facility which will initially open as covered bike storage.
Hi guys, this would be great for me.
