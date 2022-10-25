Metro officials say the system's safety watchdog has greenlighted a return to service for 7000 series cars, paving the way for passengers to ride the rail to Dulles International Airport for the Thanksgiving holiday rush.
“With this approval and close collaboration on the Silver Line extension safety report, Metro will be able to set an opening date in the near future,” General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke said in a statement. “I want to thank the Safety Commission for their collaboration on reaching this important safety milestone, so we have a clear path forward.”
In a background briefing earlier this month, Metro officials said the rail system’s inspection procedures have provided enough data to support a plan to safely return Metro’s newest trains to service after their removal from service last fall following a Blue Line derailment.
But in a letter to Metro, WMSC, which enforces safety practices on the rail system, objected to Metro’s most recent return to service plan for the 7000 series cars, and WMSC spokesman Max Smith said Metro still had not completed action on a number of open items that must be addressed before submitting the Silver Line safety report.
As the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the exact cause behind the Oct. 12 derailment, Metro has instituted a robust inspection program of the 7000 series’ wheel sets. So far, more than 300 of Metro’s 7000 series rail cars are back on the tracks under the watchdog’s stepped-up inspection procedures, but hundreds remain sidelined.
WTOP News contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.