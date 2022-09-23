Ashburn is finally on the map.

So is Herndon - and Dulles International Airport.

Metro’s iconic map has officially been updated to add the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning Friday, the new maps are being rolled out in stations, trains and transit centers. In addition to Ashburn, Herndon and the airport, the other new stations are Reston Town Center, Innovation Center and Loudoun Gateway. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station in Alexandria is shown as a future station.

Metro has more than 5,000 maps in stations and trains alone, according to a news release, and it will take more than a month to replace every map in the system. Digital maps and Metro’s website will be updated when the Silver Line extension opens.

New station names, approved by Metro’s board are also on the new map: Downtown Largo (formerly Largo Town Center), Hyattsville Crossing (formerly Prince George’s Plaza), North Bethesda (formerly White Flint), West Falls Church-VT (removing UVA from the secondary name) and Tysons (formerly Tysons Corner).

The map’s original design was created more than 40 years ago by graphic designer Lance Wyman and was revised by Wyman for the opening of the first phase of the Silver Line and for the completion of the extension. New maps of various sizes, fare tables and customer brochures are all being updated and printed.

Metro is in the final stages of preparation for the opening of the Silver Line extension, which will link the rail system to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time.

Simulated service will begin in early October. This week Metro’s board gave General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke the authority to accept the project upon completion of certain conditions that must be met by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, and safety certification that includes concurrence from the Federal Transit Administration and the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission. Metro management, working with local bus operators that will provide local connections and other partners, will then set a date to begin service.