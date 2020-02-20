The long-delayed Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County will likely not be ready for riders until spring or summer 2021, WTOP reports.
While the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is responsible for construction of the line, the six new stations and 11.4 miles of track will be owned and operated by Metro after construction is substantially complete, the radio station wrote.
“We’re waiting for them [MWAA] to come back to us on a date. My best guess, it would be spring of next year,” Wiedefeld told a D.C. Council committee.
Read more at WTOP.com
