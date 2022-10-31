It's official. Metro's Silver Line extension is to open Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The extension will connect Metrorail riders to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came Monday from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
“We appreciate our partners at MWAA, FTA, WMSC, Fairfax and Loudoun Counties who have worked collaboratively with us for several years to reach this moment,” Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said in a news release.
On opening day, customers who visit the six new Silver Line stations - Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway, and Ashburn – will be greeted by Metro teams handing out commemorative pennants, a Metro tradition that started when the first station opened in 1976.
The extension completes the final phase of the full 23-mile expansion that began construction in 2009, opening the first segment five years later. This final segment provides a long-awaited connection to Dulles.
The Silver Line Extension includes a new rail maintenance and service yard, located on 90 acres of airport property.. The Dulles Rail Yard is the largest rail yard in the Metro system and employs nearly 700 people.
The announcement of an opening date follows 18 weeks of testing, training and safety certification efforts by Metro.
Multiple agencies including the Metro Transit Police, Ashburn Fire and Rescue Department, Loudoun County Fire and rescue along with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue participated in WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Aug. 17 on the Silver Line Ashburn station. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Ashburn Volunteer Station’s Firefighter David Langhorne removes the mobile rail cart in preparation of WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Day on the Silver Line in Ashburn, VA. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Ashburn Volunteer Station’s Firefighter Eric Burroughs (L) and (R) Firefighter David Langhorne removes the mobile rail cart with Officer David Holtz watching in preparation of WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Day on the Silver Line in Ashburn. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Ashburn Volunteer Station’s Firefighter Eric Burroughs (L) and (R) Firefighter David Langhorne setup the mobile rail cart with Officer David Holtz watching in preparation of WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Day on the Silver Line in Ashburn. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue of the Dulles South Station, Lt. Nick Pierson, Firefighter Derrick Wood and Technician William Burke head down the platform to the train during WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Day. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Nathan Kemfer a Planning and Mitigating Specialist for WMATA sets up testing equipment on Metro’s Silver Line at the Ashburn Station during preparation for WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Day. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Ashburn Volunteer Station’s Officer David Holtz and Firefighter David Langhorne participate in WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Day on the Silver Line in Ashburn. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
WMATA conducted an Emergency Testing day at the Metro Station on the Silver Line in Ashburn. The Warning Alarm and Strobe Device shown here are used to test and notify Metro workers when the third rail is on or off-line. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
(L-R) Rail Transportation supervisors Travis McDuffie, Francis Nwosu and a Quality Assurance Specialist prepare for WMATA Emergency and Testing Day on the Silver Line in Ashburn. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Nathan Kemfer a WMATA Planning and Mitigating Specialist walk along Metro’s Silver Line at the Ashburn Station during preparation for WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Day. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Charles Biro a Planning and Mitigating Specialist for WMATA stands down inside the tracks taking the third rail down in preparation of WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Day on the Silver Line at the Ashburn, VA station. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Nathan Kemfer a Planning and Mitigating Specialist for WMATA sets up testing equipment on Metro’s Silver Line at the Ashburn Station during preparation for WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Day. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Bob Hester Senior Planning and Exercising Specialist for WMATA provides an update and instructions for the day’s Emergency Testing at the Metro Station on the Silver Line in Ashburn. On hand were multi-agency across Northern Virginia; Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department, Virginia State Police, Fairfax Fire and Rescue, and Airport Authority. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Bob Hester Senior Planning and Exercising Specialist for WMATA provides an update and instructions for the day’s Emergency Testing at the Metro Station on the Silver Line in Ashburn, VA. On hand were multi-agency across Northern Virginia; Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department, Virginia State Police, Fairfax Fire and Rescue, and Airport Authority. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
On hand for WMATA Emergency Training and Testing Day with multi-agency across Northern Virginia in participation were; Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department, Virginia State Police, Fairfax Fire and Rescue, and Airport Authority. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Joshua Lowder, Assistant Commander of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department, speaks to the many men and women who participated in WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Day on the Silver Line Ashburn Metro Station. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Bob Hester Senior Planning and Exercising Specialist for WMATA extends a thank you to all of the men and women and different agencies that took part in WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Day on the Silver Line Ashburn, VA Metro Station. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Capt. Greg Zalenski of Moorefield Fire and Rescue Station speaks to the many men and women who participated in WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Day on the Silver Line Ashburn Metro Station. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Richard Swan Senior Director at WMATA extends a thank you to all of the men and women and different agencies that took part in WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Day on the Silver Line Ashburn, VA Metro Station. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
PHOTOS: First responders conduct training on Metro's Silver Line extension
Metro officials say the long-delayed Silver Line extension to Dulles Airport and Ashburn is set to open in October. Ahead of that, first responders from around the region gathered Wednesday at the Ashburn station for training and testing along the line, which includes 11.4 miles of track and six new Silver Line stations.
Firefighter William Summers from the Moorefield Station carries a Stryker back up to the platform during WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Day on Aug. 17. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue participated in WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing on the Silver Line Aug. 17 at the Ashburn station. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Capt. William Bliss of Loudoun County Fire and Rescue provides instruction during the emergency training exercises at the new Metro Station in Ashburn. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue of the Dulles South Station’s Lydia Hovey head out along the platform to the train during WMATA’s Emergency Training and Testing Day. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
In June, Metro took control of the Silver Line Extension from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Since then Metro has been testing the new tracks and equipment, and training staff at the stations, railyard, and maintenance facilities.
Tony Howard, president and CEO of the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce, said the announcement is historic for the county.
"For the first time, Loudoun County will be connected to the rest of the National Capitol Region by mass rail transit, opening a world of economic and quality of life opportunities for our residents and our businesses," Howard added. "The Loudoun Chamber, and our Northern Virginia business community partners, played a vital role in generating community support for this project, support that proved essential in convincing the Loudoun Board of Supervisors in July of 2012 to include Loudoun in the Silver Line project."
