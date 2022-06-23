Metro took control of the new Silver Line extension on Thursday, a milestone that means an opening date for the 11.4 miles of new track is on the horizon.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officially transferred authority of the six new Silver Line stations, the new track and the new rail yard, as of 6 a.m.
The opening date for the long-delayed project will follow an action by Metro’s Board of Directors on the final acceptance of the line from MWAA, Metro said in a news release.
“This milestone enables our team to test the tracks and systems, train and familiarize our workforce on yard operations, mainline and stations and ensure that we provide safe and reliable service for customers on the extension,” said Interim General Manager and CEO Andy Off. “We look forward to opening the new stations soon and delivering high quality rail connections to Dulles Airport and Loudoun County.”
“We are one step closer to extending our service offerings to customers that have long awaited access to Metro,” said Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg. “While there is still more work to do, achieving this milestone towards opening the Silver Line Extension will create jobs, improve economic vitality and increase ridership for the region."
The Silver Line Extension will connect the Metrorail system with Herndon, Washington Dulles International Airport and points in Loudoun County.
The six new rail stations are Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway, and Ashburn.
The extension also includes a new, 90-acre rail yard with storage capacity for 168 railcars and new maintenance facilities to service, inspect and clean the trains.
Click here for an animated overview of the Silver Line Extension.
The first phase of the Silver Line opened in July 2014, adding five new Metrorail stations, and introducing Silver Line service to the Metrorail system.
Silver Line service currently operates from Largo Town Center Station, through D.C., and terminates at Wiehle-Reston East Station.
The second phase, referred to as the Silver Line extension, will add six stations beyond Wiehle-Reston East, as well as a new, modern rail yard. Both phases of the project were constructed by MWAA and turned over to Metro for operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.