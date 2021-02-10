Metro is reminding customers that beginning this Saturday, there will be no service on the Blue Line until May 23 for platform reconstruction and station improvements at two stations.
The work will be at the Arlington Cemetery and Addison Road stations, which will both be closed. Metro is rebuilding the platforms and installing more energy-efficient LED lighting, slip-resistant tiles and new digital signage.
Shuttle buses will replace trains at the two closed stations for the duration of the project, with no Blue Line service. Additional Yellow Line trains will operate from Franconia-Springfield to Mt. Vernon Square; however, weekend service adjustments may be necessary due to other scheduled track work.
Service details, shuttle bus information, other travel alternatives, and more information about Metro's Platform Improvement Project are listed below and available at wmata.com/platforms.
The changes during construction include:
- Additional Yellow Line trains will operate between Franconia-Springfield and Mount Vernon Square stations at all times. (Yellow Line service between Huntington and Greenbelt is unaffected.)
- Customers traveling to downtown D.C. from stations south of Arlington Cemetery should board a Yellow Line train. Transfer at L'Enfant Plaza if necessary.
- Silver Line trains will pass through Addison Road without stopping.
- Riders traveling between Largo Town Center and Rosslyn stations should use Silver Line trains.
Free shuttle bus service will operate:
- Between Rosslyn, Arlington Cemetery (during operating hours), and Pentagon every 12-15 minutes
- Between Addison Road and Capitol Heights every 6-8 minutes
Customers may also consider the following regular-route bus service to get around the construction areas:
Northern Virginia
Metrobus
23A & 23B: Service between Ballston & Crystal City (operates daily)
Arlington Transit
43: Service between Court House, Rosslyn & Crystal City (Non-stop between Rosslyn & Crystal City, operates Monday-Friday)
Fairfax Connector
599: Service between Reston, Pentagon & Crystal City, non-stop between Reston & the Pentagon (operates Monday-Friday; AM rush eastbound; PM rush westbound)
698: Non-stop service between Vienna Station & Pentagon (operates Monday-Friday; AM rush eastbound; PM rush westbound)
393, 394, 395, and 396: Peak (rush hour) service to Pentagon
310: All day service to Metrorail Yellow line and D.C.
306: Pentagon on Braddock Rd. (off peak)
