Metro's newest station, Potomac Yard in Alexandria, will open on Friday, May 19.
Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke joined Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson to make the announcement while touring the Potomac Yard site on Wednesday.
"Our team is working hard to put the finishing touches on the station," Clarke said. "This station opens a multitude of possibilities for those who live and work in Alexandria by providing a gateway to the region and all the city has to offer."
The station, in the fastest growing area of Alexandria, is between the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Braddock Road stations serving the Blue and Yellow lines. Potomac Yard will be Metro's 98th station and is Metro's second infill station, built between existing stations.
The station was initiated by the city of Alexandria and funded by tax revenues and developer contributions generated by planned new development in the Potomac Yard neighborhood, as well as state grants, loans and regional sources.
"It's not cliché to say, in this instance, 'dreams really do come true,'" Wilson said. "Bringing Metro to Potomac Yard has been Alexandria's most significant economic development, transportation and climate initiative. While not always easy, the opening of this station is a monumental achievement for the city, WMATA and its contractors. But more importantly, this station is the legacy of a legion of Alexandrians who never gave up the dream."
The station provides walkable access to regional transportation systems for residents in the city's northeast area. It is expected to generate billions of dollars in private sector investment over the long term and eventually support 26,000 new jobs and 13,000 new residents. New development immediately adjacent and north of the station is a mix of retail, residential and commercial development, including the new Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.
Work to tie in the station and new tracks with the rest of the Metrorail system concluded in November, and trains have passed through the station without stopping as the remaining work continues. Metro and its safety partners will complete safety reviews and provide staff training before opening for passenger service.
Potomac Yard will be one of the first rail stations in North America to receive Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, according to Metro.
