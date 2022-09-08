Micron won’t be bringing more microchip production to Manassas, at least for now.
Late last week, the semiconductor manufacturer announced that its next $15 billion plant would be built in Boise, Idaho, adding 17,000 jobs to the city where the company is headquartered. The decision leaves any further expansion plans in Manassas – and the fate of the E.G. Smith complex where the Greater Manassas Baseball League plays – up in the air.
In June, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrota was urging Congress to pass the CHIPS Act, which included $52 billion to bolster semiconductor production, and he specifically mentioned the city when asked where its next plant could be.
“We have not confirmed the site yet; we are evaluating multiple states across the U.S., in terms of site selection. First things first, we need to get CHIPS passed and, of course, we will be then making our decision around the site,” Mehrota said. “We have manufacturing here in Manassas, Virginia, as well, and of course, we are looking at future large potential opportunities for manufacturing.”
The bill was ultimately passed in July and signed into law by President Joe BIden in August, but the company announced the Boise plans weeks later. The company also signaled in August that it could cut back on potential future expansions as it cut its third-quarter revenue forecast and warned of a cooling market for the chips in consumer electronics like phones and computers.
While Mehrota had been saying that the company planned to invest an additional $40 billion in manufacturing once the legislation passed, Micron’s announcement for the Boise plant said it would cost $15 billion. The company hasn’t said publicly whether it still plans to spend the additional $25 billion.
Micron is still building out its $3 billion expansion in Manassas that was announced in 2018 with some help from the state government. It had also shown interest in the 18.12-acre E.G. Smith complex, which sits next door to and shares a parking lot with the company at the intersection of Route 28 and Godwin Drive.
Last fall, over the objections of many with ties to GMBL, Manassas and Micron entered into an “option to purchase” agreement for the city-owned land, giving the company the rights to purchase the land – with no further approval needed from the city – for $14.1 million through 2024.
Micron still has over a year to decide that it wants the land, and if not, the city continues to see it as an asset for development. Last fall, City Manager Pat Pate called the complex a “prime location for future economic development.”
(6) comments
Would have expected people who complain about the data centers to lament 17k jobs that could have come to Manassas. Chips and data centers, we have some serious high tech work that isn't directly tied to uncle Sam. On the bright side, the ball.fields remain in play for now.
NIMBYs gonna NIMBY. Once you get to the core of their argument, which is that once they move to an area it's supposed to stop growing for their convenience, you learn to just ignore their incessant wailing.
Lived in the area my entire life..and I have the right to not want my community to turn into what's happening in Dale City thank you very much.
I'm all for Data Centers...they employ a small amount of well paid engineers and monitor servers. Great tax revenue...low traffic. Chip manufacturer jobs however fill parking lots the size of the pentagon. Traffic is no bueno already. No thanks. This is a WIN. Keep the Little League ballpark...
Bye bye. NOT sorry to see it go. Idaho has much more room to be ruined like has already been done here. Time to "spread the loss of environment" and salvage what little we still have.
Well score one for a breather on traffic creation in PWC.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.