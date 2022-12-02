Manassas officials say they’re hopeful that Micron Inc.’s plans to cut memory chip production won’t slow hiring and expansion at the company’s Manassas plant.
Last week, the Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer announced it would be cutting back on production of DRAM – or semiconductor memory – by about 20% as demand levels off and the company's inventory grows.
“Recently, the market outlook for calendar 2023 has weakened. In order to significantly improve total inventory in the supply chain, Micron believes that in calendar 2023, year-on-year DRAM bit supply will need to shrink,” the company said in a news release Nov. 16.
Micron’s Manassas fabrication plant (or “fab”) – where the company’s $3 billion expansion is nearing completion – is the only manufacturer of DRAM in the country.
In announcing its Manassas expansion in 2018, which was aided through over $70 million in state incentives, Micron said it planned to add 1,100 new jobs in the city by 2030.
The city’s chief economic development official told InsideNoVa that he had not heard about any corresponding reductions in hiring or construction in Manassas.
“We have no indication from Micron that the reported slowdown in the global market will affect production, hiring or their ongoing construction plans here in Manassas,” Manassas Economic Development Director Patrick Small said in an email.
Micron representatives did not respond to InsideNoVa’s request for comment.
More recently, the company has been exploring the possibility of purchasing the city-owned, 18-acre E.G. Smith Complex, adjacent to its Manassas campus, currently the home of the Greater Manassas Baseball League.
In September, Small told InsideNoVa that the company may want to use the land to expand its parking facilities and showcase its products for prospective buyers in the automotive industry.
“This plant here focuses on chips for the automotive industry and the internet of things, and their customers – the Mercedeses, the Hyundais, the Fords … their executives want to go and see where and how their products are manufactured. Micron wants to put its best foot forward,” Small said in September.
According to recent submissions to the Prince William County Planning Commission, the latest plans for the Kline Farm development just outside city limits include a new baseball and softball complex, which could ultimately become the new home for the league. Micron has until 2024 to exercise a right to purchase the E.G. Smith land for $14.1 million.
“As reported … the city continues to explore viable options for relocating the ballfields at the E.G. Smith Baseball Complex to enable the future development of that site,” Small told InsideNoVa last week.
