Micron Technology Inc. is planning to buy the 18.12-acre Greater Manassas Baseball League complex adjacent to its plant and owned by the city of Manassas.

A public hearing regarding the potential sale is scheduled for next week.

According to a real estate option agreement attached to the agenda for next week’s City Council meeting, the city would give Micron the sole opportunity to purchase the property at 9651 Godwin Drive for just over $14 million within a certain amount of time.

Currently known as the E.G. Smith Baseball Complex, the property includes six baseball diamonds used by the league. Representatives from the city have said the land, long thought to be a future expansion site for Micron’s growing Manassas facility, could be replaced by fields elsewhere.

On Wednesday morning it was unclear where, if anywhere, the city would build more fields. Its Parks, Culture and Recreation Department is creating a final plan for an expanded Dean Park that former Community Development Director Liz Via-Gossman said could include new baseball fields, but she said the city is also in need of additional soccer fields.

According to the proposed agreement, Micron is looking to build at least one additional building and more parking. The company’s facility is still undergoing a previously planned $3 billion expansion that should help to further cement its position as one of the world’s top manufacturers of semiconductors.

Global supply chain disruptions since the start of the pandemic and other issues have created a global shortage of the chips, in turn helping to drive up the price of a number of products like new cars. The contract proposal does not identify what exactly Micron is hoping to build on the site.

The baseball league, which its leaders say is more affordable than many elite travel programs in the area and thus more accessible, has been at the complex since 1981. Previously, the land was owned by IBM, but the company donated the land to the city with the agreement that ball fields would be built there when it moved its headquarters. However, in 2011 representatives from the city visited IBM headquarters in upstate New York to request that the company remove that language, which it did.

At a work session in December between the city council and baseball league representatives who had asked for the meeting, Councilmember Mark Wolfe said the city had received offers for the land that it had rejected, but he said the sale was all but inevitable.

“No one’s questioning the value of the GMBL to the community ... you don’t have to sell me on GMBL,” he said at the work session. “At some point in time, will it be an offer for those fields that this council or a future council will take? I assume so. And at that point, we will figure it out.”

At the time of the meeting, Via-Gossman said her office couldn’t promise a one-to-one

replacement of all six fields at the complex. Previously, the city agreed to let Micron build parking that would be shared with the baseball league over two practice fields at Micron’s expense.

Other ideas for replacing the fields include using diamonds at Osbourn High School or Metz Middle School. Via-Gossman also suggested that the league could move to a complex just outside the city limits in Prince William County.

City Manager Pat Pate said in October that the city wouldn’t move forward with a sale of the land until some kind of relocation plan was worked out for the league, but he called the property a “prime location for future economic development.”

