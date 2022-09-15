Manassas officials say the city hasn’t missed out on anything after Micron announced a new $15 billion plant in Idaho.
The company’s already-planned expansion within the city’s tech corridor is continuing, with a certificate of occupancy for its newest building issued at the end of last year, and Economic Development Director Patrick Small told InsideNoVa that Micron is still very much in play for the 18-acre E.G. Smith Complex.
Unlike the site Micron announced earlier this month in Boise, Small said, the city-owned property at Route 28 and Godwin Drive was never going to become another semiconductor manufacturing plant because it lacks the space and infrastructure needed.
“Our site is very compact … There are very few places in the entire commonwealth of Virginia that you can site one of those things,” Small said. Instead, “the city continues to work with Micron on its expansion as planned and publicly announced, and is not competing for additional facilities in the city that may result from worldwide demand for semiconductors or the CHIPS Act,” he said, referring to the federal legislation passed last month meant to juice domestic semiconductor production.
Instead, the city land adjacent to Micron’s Manassas plant would likely fill other needs for the company if it decides to exercise the right-to-purchase agreement it entered into with the city last year. For starters, the company will likely need to expand its parking facilities and could use the land for that. Additionally, Small said, Micron could use the property to showcase its products to client companies, particularly from the automotive industry.
“This plant here focuses on chips for the automotive industry and the internet of things, and their customers, the Mercedeses, the Hyundais, the Fords … their executives want to go and see where and how their products are manufactured. Micron wants to put its best foot forward,” Small told InsideNoVa.
The right-to-purchase agreement gives the company until 2024 to buy the land – which currently has baseball diamonds for the Greater Manassas Baseball League – for $14.1 million.
(0) comments
