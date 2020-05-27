Microsoft Corp. will invest $64 million to create a software development and R&D regional hub in Reston Town Center, creating 1,500 jobs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.
The company will occupy 400,000 square feet in the town center for its new location, expected to be ready for employees in summer 2021. The plans include a new retail space for engaging directly with customers. Northam met with Microsoft officials on an economic development mission at its headquarters in Washington state in 2019.
The Washington Business Journal reported that Microsoft's space will be in the Two Freedom Drive building, 11955 Freedom Drive. The space was previously occupied by Leidos Holdings Inc.
“Virginia, like the rest of the nation, is facing unprecedented job loss due to COVID-19, so this announcement couldn’t come at a better time,” Northam said. “Virginia is a leader in the information technology industry, and Microsoft’s continued investment here is a testament to our top-ranked business climate, infrastructure, and world-class workforce.”
Microsoft has had a presence in Virginia since 2002, with corporate locations in Reston and the Richmond area as well as an enterprise data center in Mecklenburg County.
Established in 1975 and based in Redmond, Wash., Microsoft is a publicly held company with annual revenue surpassing $125 billion and nearly 156,000 employees worldwide.
“One of Microsoft’s core principles is actively listening to our customers, so we can build and improve our technology based on their feedback. Being close to our customer base is extremely important to our ongoing collaborations,” said Terrell Cox, general manager at Microsoft. “We’ve had a presence in Reston for many years now, and this expansion will allow Microsoft to deliver even more solutions from a region known for its innovation and passion for technology.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Microsoft will be eligible to receive a grant of $22.5 million, to be paid post-performance, subject to approval by the Virginia General Assembly. Microsoft plans to use the grant to fund partnerships with local college and universities to develop a talent pipeline for cloud computing and related degrees to support its local expansion.
Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, said he is pleased the Fairfax was selected for the expansion. “Because of our wealth of technology talent and the tech ecosystem here, this area is a great match for the company’s talent needs as well as its business goals.”
Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball also hailed the expansion. “The creation of 1,500 new, well-paid jobs is obviously very welcome news during these economically challenging times," Ball said. "The demand for cloud services is steadily increasing, and Microsoft’s newest operation will serve its growing customer base while developing cutting-edge software and creating 21st-century tech jobs.”
