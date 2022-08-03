MightyMeals, a healthy meal delivery service, has acquired a new corporate headquarters in Gainesville with plans to expand its service along the East Coast.
The Northern Virginia company announced the purchase Wednesday of the $7 million 16,000-square-foot facility at 7669 Limestone Drive.
Formerly occupied by NCS Technologies, MightyMeals’ new headquarters will be more than seven times the size of the company’s current cooking prep warehouse in Burke and will allow the brand to accelerate growth and double its staff within two years, according to a news release. It will include kitchen and manufacturing space.
Founded by fitness professionals Dan Graziano and Alex Lebonitte and executive chef Stafano Marzano, MightyMeals launched in Fairfax County in 2015 and delivered 76 meals in its first week of operations with only six items on the menu. Today, the company has 100 employees and distributes thousands of meals a week, offering more than 100 chef-prepared, made-to-order healthy meals that change weekly.
In addition to personalized pre-scheduled deliveries, MightyMeals has partnered with gyms, wellness centers, fitness outlets, vitamin shops, bike and athletic stores throughout the region. MightyMeals is also the official meal prep company of DC United, the Old Glory DC rugby team and the University of Maryland Baltimore County. The company recently expanded to Richmond.
MightyMeals has broadened its business model to more of an e-commerce, product-to-service company with food made to order fresh at its facility and delivered fresh with eco-friendly packaging technology, according to the release. MightyMeals currently operates more than 20 delivery trucks that serve the region. In addition, the company is launching a new app that will be accessible on most smartphone operating systems by the end of the year.
“The decision to increase availability and raise visibility along the East Coast was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” Marzano said. “With the new company headquarters and a top-of-the-line manufacturing facility, we have the opportunity to further expand staffing, increase our customer support department as well as increase our ability to better service current and future markets.”
The renovation plan for the Gainesville site calls for converting the adaptive reuse office space into a multifaceted manufacturing facility. It will include 12 designated kitchen stations, a 1,050-square-foot commercial kitchen, three large cold rooms, a 1,440-square-foot receiving area, a test kitchen and a 5,000-square-foot walk-in refrigerator compound with two separate entrances.
In addition, the project will include six private offices and a conference room for executive staff.
Chris Saa of Divaris Real Estate Inc. represented MightyMeals in the purchase. The project is slated to be completed by the end of the year.
