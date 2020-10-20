Mike Allers Jr., a teacher and political commentator, announced Tuesday he plans to seek the Republican nomination for the Manassas-based 50th District House of Delegates seat.
The seat is currently held by Democrat Lee Carter, who was elected in 2017 and re-elected last year.
Allers, 28, will be making his first run for political office. He has taught pre-kindergarten in Orange County, as well as fourth and fifth grade in Petersburg and is currently an elementary school teacher in Sterling. He lives with his wife in Manassas.
“As a teacher, I know directly how Richmond impacts not only our kids, but our teachers as well. Let’s face it- pay for teachers isn’t competitive in Virginia. More people are moving out of this state, than moving in ... and parents have to decide whether to put food on the table, or pay for child care.... I couldn’t just sit back and watch this happen. I had to do something," Allers said in an online video announcing his candidacy.
In 2019, Allers Jr. joined the center-right blog Bearing Drift, where he provides political commentary and hosts a podcast.
All 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates will be up for election in November 2021. The major political parties will choose their candidates in the spring.
