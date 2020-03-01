Fox News Channel is hosting a town hall Monday with Democratic presidential Mike Bloomberg at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.
On the eve of Super Tuesday, anchors Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum and the former New York City mayor plan to focus on issues important to voters, Fox New said in a press release.
The event is sold out, but for those with tickets, doors open at 4:30 p.m. and will close promptly at 6 p.m., approximately 30 minutes prior to the show. The town hall will be televised live on Fox News Channel from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
“I could not be more proud that FOX News Channel continues to be a critical platform for all key candidates in the 2020 presidential election," Fox News President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said in a statement. "With the largest TV news audience in the country, we are eager to continue offering viewers a robust conversation with the top players in contention for the Democratic nomination."
The event marks the ninth town hall of the 2020 election season hosted by Fox News.
Mr. Dudsville is trying to buy an election. He has also proven to switch his positions depending on the climate of the day. He's a fake. He's got a ton of money but he's not a viable candidate.
