The FBI is investigating after a military helicopter flying over the Manassas area on Monday was shot at from the ground, injuring a crew member and forcing an emergency landing.
McClatchy identified the helicopter as an Air Force UH-1N Huey assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews. The chopper was on a routine flight around noon Monday when it was shot at from the ground nearby.
The helicopter made an emergency landing at Manassas Regional Airport, where a crew member from the chopper was taken to the hospital for an injury suffered in the incident. He was treated and released from the hospital, the FBI said in a statement.
The FBI's Washington Field Office is working jointly with law enforcement partners, including the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The FBI asks that anyone near this area at the time of the incident who may have information, call the FBI at 202-278-2000.
