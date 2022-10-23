Fort Belvoir police and the FBI's National Capital Response Squad are on the scene of a barricade on base.
The base reported the situation is ongoing and declined to release further details. WUSA 9 TV reported the barricade appears to be in a home.
The following base gates remained open and operational: Tulley Gate, Pence Gate and Farrar Gate.
This is a developing story. Check back with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.