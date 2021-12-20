The return of in-person instruction this fall at Fort Belvoir Elementary School brought a fresh challenge for Upper School principal Jamey Chianetta: a lack of substitute teachers. In fact, she said, the school year started without any.
“We hadn't had subs in the building since before the pandemic, because we didn’t need them the same way,” Chianetta said. “When we were virtual teaching, we could get one from elsewhere in the county, and all they had to do was log on to the network. But once we were back in the building here at Fort Belvoir, we had zero subs left from a year and a half ago.”
This was partly because many of the prior substitutes were military spouses who had transferred to new duty stations. But some military spouses who are new to Belvoir have stepped in to help.
Ashley Salas’ husband is assigned to the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency at Fort Belvoir North. While registering her three sons for the school year, she asked Chianetta whether there was any way she could help on campus. Salas, who has an associate’s degree in early childhood education, said Chianetta told her, “Yes! Apply to be a substitute.”
“It's actually my first experience,” Salas said, “I didn't have any prior experience, but now I’ve done a lot in third- and fourth-grade classes, and I love it.” Her children, fourth- and sixth-graders, attend Fort Belvoir Upper School.
“As a military spouse, I think it’s special because we can connect so much better with the kids,” Salas added. “You never know what these kids are going through; every child in this school is a military kid, so you never know if mom or dad is deployed, or if they just moved here, and they’re trying to make new friends.”
Kimberly Valencia, whose active-duty husband is deployed overseas, saw a Facebook post by Salas on the military spouse page asking for other substitutes and decided to dip her toe in the water.
“I decided to try it out for just a day because I was so nervous to be a sub, but I fell in love,” she said. “From the moment you enter the building the front office greets you with so much love and then in the hallway the children were greeting me. I think that’s my favorite part – it made me feel like a celebrity.”
Salas agreed that it’s gratifying to receive so much attention from students, while the constant variety keeps her eager to come back each day.
“I fell in love with it,” Salas said, “I get to do gym Monday, and then special ed and fourth grade next week as well. Every day it’s something different.” She refers to her new friends who joined in to help as “sub riders.”
Jadelyn Guardado’s husband is a U.S. Navy corpsman at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. She is going to school herself to teach kindergarten through sixth grade and decided to substitute teach for practical reasons.
“This also allowed me to get the training I needed for school. I have to do observation hours so getting paid while I observe is a lot better than doing it for free,” Guardado said.
Chianetta said the teacher shortage is especially acute at Fort Belvoir, because of the extra layer of security required to access the school on post, which involves obtaining an initial background check and a visitor’s pass.
“There are lots of times that a sub will pick up a job here, only to cancel it the night before once they realize the process, and they take an easier job closer to home,” Chianetta said. She added that the positions work best for military spouses who are already on post or have credentials.
Chianetta noted that the substitute shortage extends throughout Fairfax County Public Schools, and the community-focused model is transferable to other schools in the district.
“It’s a fantastic job for military spouses, but it could also be a fantastic job for other spouses if they could do a day or two each week,” she added. “If every school could get five or six people to just step forward and support that community school, we wouldn’t be in this situation.”
Valencia said after a couple weeks at school, and with her husband deployed, she began to feel an extended sense of family.
“My boys are here, too, and I feel safe just having them here. It’s a second home, especially with my husband being gone. I just want to be here with my people and my children,” Valencia said, putting her hands over her heart. “I love it here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.