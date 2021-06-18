The Occoquan Town Council will vote on the Mill at Occoquan development on July 6 after an evening of questions for developer Kevin Sills and concerns from residents about the building’s height and effect on town character.
The concerns persisted despite Sills and Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Investments bringing forward the smallest version of the project since it was first proposed in 2019. The 1-acre development would now stand only 55 feet tall at its highest point, down from 79 feet in earlier iterations.
And since the project won recommendation for approval earlier this year from the town’s Planning Commission and came before the council the first time, the top floor of apartments and an observation deck have been removed, shrinking the building from 80 to 50 condominium units with space for a restaurant and shops on the ground floor.
Town planning staff, which also fielded extensive questions from council members Tuesday night, has recommended that the two zoning exemptions the project needs to move forward be granted as long as the developer agrees to 17 conditions regarding street parking preservation, pauses in construction for special town events and construction of a hand launch ramp for boats and kayaks to the Occoquan River.
Sills also touted how the building itself had been set back farther from Mill Street than originally planned, and would now stand roughly as high as several buildings on the other side of the street. Final design of the building will also be subject to approval from the town’s architectural review board, so Sills noted that the exact look of the development in renderings could change.
“We made several changes. We took approximately 30 units off, we took the top floor off and made some other adjustments to the building,” Sills told Town Council. Still, he insisted that the building would need to exceed the town’s 35-foot height limit to be viable and said most of it would be under 50 feet.
“If it was only 35 feet, it wouldn’t make any money. It would be impossible to make any money,” he added.
The proposal also includes a publicly accessible “river walk” that would include the kayak and boat launch. Sills said that a restaurant, a women’s clothing shop and an arts shop had already reached out expressing interest in the ground floor commercial spaces.
When the council reconvenes next month, Mayor Earnie Porta said it will have the options of rejecting the applications, approving them as is or approving them with conditions like those proposed by staff. But without indicating how they would vote on the project, some council members echoed the concerns of speakers about traffic and construction impacts. In particular, some said they were worried about Mill Street’s annual crafts show, when the street is closed to traffic.
Town Manager Kirstyn Jovanovich said the developers had agreed to stop construction during the festival, and that arrangements would be made for residents to park elsewhere than in the 143 proposed spaces if they wanted to use their cars during the show in future years.
Porta said that most of the complaints he’d heard amounted to residents being resistant to growing the town’s size, something he said repeatedly was not a legal reason for rejecting the application.
“Reality is … you can’t make a decision on that basis. … It’s against the law to say, ‘Look, we don’t want more people in Occoquan so we can’t approve the project,’” Porta said.
Mid-Atlantic bought the six lots between 401 and 411 Mill Street for $2.4 million in 2017. As of last year, the company said it was planning to price the building’s condos between $350,000 and $1 million, though Sills didn’t say on Tuesday if that had since changed. According to the developer’s analysis, the project would generate an estimated $36,000 per year in real estate taxes for the town and between $25,000 and $30,000 in meals tax revenue. Staff said in its report, however, that no detailed accounting was submitted to support those estimates.
If the project receives approval from the town council, it will also need a floodplain impact review from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
