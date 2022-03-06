Since the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May 2020, conversations within the U.S. Armed Forces about racism, equity and inclusion have grown more prominent.
That summer, Blue Star Families, a nonprofit focused on supporting military families, undertook a major survey to better understand the challenges and obstacles faced by service members and their families.
In the study, 46% of the respondents of color who are active-duty service members or family members reported they considered racial or ethnic discrimination in deciding where their next duty station should be and 42% considered concerns about safety due to their racial or ethnic identity or that of their family. Retention is also affected, with 34% reporting they considered discrimination in family conversations about whether to remain in the service.
Jenny Akin, Blue Star Families’ co-director of applied research and co-principal investigator, said during an online presentation that the survey was the first to ask so many questions involving family race and community issues.
“A lot of research has been done in the past on service members of color, but it became clear that family issues are inextricably linked to readiness,” Akin said. “We knew we needed to take time to look at community factors, because many of these issues touch on military retention issues.”
The more than 2,700 respondents included active-duty service members, veterans and their spouses. Based on the survey, 30% of service members identify as a racial or ethnic minority and Blue Star Families said that the percentage is likely to grow in the coming years. In fact, by 2027 most recruitable U.S. adults will be people of color.
Their experiences within the military and the communities where they might serve can affect the resilience, readiness, retention and recruiting, so the organization asserts that the military must take significant steps to recruit service members of color and train them and their families.
Both on and off installations, active-duty respondents of color report incidents of harassment and police profiling. Tom Bostick, a retired Army lieutenant general and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, now on the Blue Star Families Equity and Inclusion committee, recounts how his son, who was attending Stanford, was visiting him. He let his son use his car to run some errands.
“He was driving up to the gate, and he called me and said, ‘Dad, I need help. I’m at the gate.’ So I run over to the gate and there are three policemen with their weapons drawn, pointing at him in the car. One of them is holding up my 3-star placard and I ask, ‘What is the problem?’
“And he says, ‘This young man has got this placard of a 3-star; there’s no way that’s his car.’ I grabbed it and said, ‘That’s my placard – I worked about 30 years to earn that. That’s my son, and that’s my car. I want you to put your weapons down, relax, and tell me who your boss is.’”
While 64% of service members live off-base, one in three active-duty family respondents of color report being profiled by military or civilian law enforcement at least once since January 2020, although active-duty families report higher levels of trust in military law enforcement than in civilian law enforcement. A similar number report being threatened or harassed in their local civilian (33%) or military (29%) community since January 2020.
Military service comes with notable benefits. Half of active-duty family respondents of color report that, in general, their family’s financial stability is better than friends and family of the same racial or ethnic background who are not in the military. Also, 41% of veteran respondents of color indicate they are better able to find a job, compared to their nonwhite family and friends who are not connected with the military. Blue Star Families said this is backed up by national unemployment and earnings data.
Active-duty and veteran family respondents of color also said they receive better health care and have better overall health than their civilian counterparts, but encounter difficulty obtaining culturally competent health-care providers. With access to education benefits, more than twice as many Black and Hispanic active-duty service members and veteran respondents earn four-year degrees than do their civilian counterparts.
Recommendations
The analysis of the Blue Star Families’ Race, Equity and Inclusion Committee is that more servicemembers and veterans need to speak out against racism and racist comments. Also, allies and people of color should actively pursue inclusive mentorship opportunities and integrate them into existing job requirements and programs to support all military- and veteran-connected groups, including spouses and military children, and they should provide opportunities to engage in difficult but productive conversations about race and ethnicity.
The research suggested ways to diversify the all-volunteer force by updating diversity, equity and inclusion plans to address challenges that military dependents of color face and identify best practices for working with local civilian communities to solve them.
Blue Star Families’ Racial Equity and Inclusion Committee also outlined steps that Congress should enact:
- Extend Title VII Civil Rights Act protections to service members, affording them protection from discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.
- Create a culture conducive to unit cohesion by codifying white supremacist activity as a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
- Order a third-party evaluation of diversity, equity and inclusion training in the military and take the necessary steps to improve its efficacy.
- The military is also advised to enact several changes, including:
- Conduct routine exit interviews to understand service members’ motivations for leaving the military and assess this data to determine reasons for leaving among underrepresented communities.
- Solicit survey samples that are representative by race and ethnicity, routinely report on differential effects by race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation.
- Ensure adequate representation of underrepresented groups on the Department of Defense’s Board on Diversity.
Additionally, a key component of the racial equity initiative is the DEPLOY – Diversify and Expand the Pipeline of Leaders Of Your Military Community – Fellowship Program. These racially diverse leaders serve for a year in paid roles with a Blue Star Families chapter or the national headquarters while they receive training in military and veteran service organization leadership.
The fellowships focus on improving experiences and increasing representation of military families of color in community settings across the country. Upon graduating, the fellows become a pipeline of talent for positions of leadership within military and veteran service organizations.
Quiana Abner, a DEPLOY fellow with the United Services Automobile Association, said the collaborative effort is vital to ensure that people of color can show that being “first” is a thing of the past.
“You can’t have one community doing something well and other communities faltering. All hands on deck when it comes to military families in racial equity and racism in general in our country,” Abner said. “And so this is what I want to continue to help us do. So that we no longer have ‘first’; we have ‘next.’”
We are going on 75 years since the U.S. Armed Forces were fully integrated. During that time the U.S. Armed Forces have been engaged in several Third World conflicts and the U.S. has not prevailed, despite many thousand lives lost and many billions spent. It appears the Defense Department is bogged down in complex human resources activities that have little or nothing to do with the Armed Forces being effective fighting forces.
Odd. Can white people feel discriminated against? What happened to equality? Why the new phrase, equity? I mean, I get it, but veterans as a whole deal with the problems described in the article, not just those with extra melanin. In order for this "study" to hold validity, it would have to compare against "non-minorities" to prove there was a noticable difference of affect towards the suggested factors. I would bet you we in America have much more in common than we have at opposition.
