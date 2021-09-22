Officers searching for a missing Dumfries man found his remains Tuesday in a wooded area in Montclair.
Detectives were checking the 5200 block of Waterway Drive after receiving information that 30-year-old Sean Patrick McGlone Jr. frequented the area, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The remains were taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. No foul play is suspected, Perok said.
McGlone was reported missing Sept. 3 but at the time of the initial report, "no information was received to consider the man was endangered," Perok said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.