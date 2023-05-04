The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says a 3-year-old girl reported missing late Thursday afternoon has been found and taken to the hospital.
The sheriff's office offered no further details but said, "Please keep her in your prayers."
The sheriff's office was alerted about 5 p.m. that 3-year-old Munawar Hadi was missing after having been last seen 20 minutes before in the area of Bunker Lane and Birds Nest Way.
The agency asked that anyone in Rappahannock Landing and Olde Forge neighborhoods with a Ring camera check their history for any sighting of the girl.
