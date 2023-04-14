Mission BBQ has donated $369,590 to Wreaths Across America from the sale of the company’s American Heroes Cups.
The donation will help to sponsor over the placement of 24,000 wreaths to remember fallen U.S. service members at 101 participating locations during the 2023 holiday season.
Mission BBQ co-founder Bill Kraus presented the donation to Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester earlier this year in Columbia, Md.
“We remain proud and humbled to stand with Wreaths Across America and the amazing work they continue to do to remember, honor and teach,” Kraus said.
Wreaths Across America is known for its annual wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 3,700 locations nationwide, but the organization’s yearlong mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.
“In 2022 Wreaths Across America’s theme was ‘Find a Way to Serve,’ and Mission BBQ is a company who has committed to doing just that,” Worcester said. “The impact they make in the communities they serve, through the generous support of their customers, is significant.”
American Heroes Cups are available year-round for $4.99 apiece, with $2 of every cup purchase donated to a charity supporting national military charities and local first responders. Customers who bring their American Heroes Cup on return visits to the restaurant can receive 99-cent refills.
Bravo to Mission Barbecue! It is comforting to visit Arlington and see a loved one remembered in this festive way during the holidays.
