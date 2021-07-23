A big mixed-use development is coming near Haymarket.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors unanimously approved a rezoning request by Haymarket Town Center LLC to change 8.5 acres at the intersection of Antioch Road and John Marshall Highway (Va. 55) from agricultural to office mid-rise use.
According to a staff report, the developer wants to build two hotels with 100 rooms each, a restaurant at 7,600 square feet and an office building at 3,000 square feet.
The property, about six-tenths of a mile west of the Haymarket town limits, was valued for tax purposes at $482,800 in 2021, according to online real estate records. It is designated in the Comprehensive Plan for a community employment center and is in the development area.
The development will have two entrances off John Marshall Highway with dedicated right-turn lanes, one at Rose Ellene Lane and another at the middle of the parcel. Left turns will not be allowed out of the latter entrance.
At the site, John Marshall Highway will be widened to three lanes, with two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane separated by a median.
Three people spoke during a public hearing before the vote.
One of them, Gina Allen-Thomas, said she was concerned about safety in the area and requested increased police presence.
“I’m not against development, but I need security,” she said.
A cultural resources report indicates possible troop movements through the property occurred during the Civil War. Union and Confederate troops moved through the area in August 1862, engaging in small battles along the way ahead of the Second Battle of Bull Run. Union Maj. Gen. Irvin McDowell’s secretary wrote of troops moving from a mill west of Haymarket to near the town and later Gainesville ahead of the battle.
The developer has agreed to add interpretive signage with content from the Historical Commission about the battlefields and skirmishes related to the property. The amount of historical information and space has been increased from the initial proposal.
The signage will be at the corner of the property near the intersection of Va. 55 and Antioch Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.