Attorney General Jason Miyares is expanding the investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for withholding merit awards to the entire Fairfax County school system.
Last week, Miyares launched a civil rights investigation into the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for the possibility of unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.
“It’s concerning that multiple schools throughout Fairfax County withheld merit awards from students,” Miyares said in a statement. “My office will investigate the entire Fairfax County Public Schools system to find out if any students were discriminated against and if their rights were violated.”
WTOP News reports that parents at two Fairfax County high schools received letters this weekend about students who had received National Merit commendations, but weren't notified by their schools.
Langley High School Principal Kim Greer sent out an email Friday night to congratulate students who were awarded commendations in the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, then wrote “I must apologize that certificates were not distributed to these Langley High School students in the usual way this past fall.”
On Saturday night, Westfield High School Principal Tony DiBari sent out an almost identical email, telling parents “it has come to light that Westfield High School students designated as Commended Students this past fall were also not notified by the school.”
Commended students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, but some do become candidates for special scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses, according to the National Merit Scholarship website.
(1) comment
The entitlement is real.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.