Virginia and Northern Virginia reported moderate numbers of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the state's average test positivity rate remained just below the key 5% threshold.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 145 new cases in Northern Virginia, almost exactly the same number as Monday. The region's seven-day average of new cases fell to 163.
Statewide, 625 new cases were reported Tuesday, lowering the seven-day average to 809.
The state's seven-day average diagnostic test positivity rate ticked up to 4.9% and has now been below the key level of 5% for 11 successive days. The rate was as low as 4.5% last week, though. Seven-day positivity rates also ticked up slightly across most of the Northern Virginia region.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.8% / July 1
|4.1%
|Stable
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.1%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.8% / Oct. 5
|3.9%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|4.7%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.8% / Oct. 3
|6.6%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|4.9%
|Down
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1 & Oct. 2
|4.9%
|Up
The health department reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday. Three of those were in Northern Virginia: two in Fairfax County, which has had the most deaths of any jurisdiction in the state, and one in Arlington County.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,932
|327
|71
|Arlington
|4,068
|508
|152
|Fairfax
|21,414
|2,181
|592
|Fairfax City
|140
|14
|8
|Falls Church
|72
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|7,026
|441
|126
|Manassas
|1,954
|130
|24
|Manassas Park
|616
|55
|8
|Prince William
|12,811
|931
|208
|Totals
|52,033
|4,600
|1,196
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|553
|50
|5
|Spotsylvania
|2,195
|136
|46
|Stafford
|2,081
|161
|18
|Fauquier
|976
|51
|25
|Totals
|5,805
|398
|94
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 145 new cases, 3 new deaths
Statewide: 625 new cases, 15 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 14,177 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 52,033 cases, 1,196 deaths
Statewide: 153,182 cases, 3,291 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.15 million diagnostic tests (2.31 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 926 (up from 925 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 219 (up from 213 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 18,112 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 476 (down from 511 on Saturday; no report on Sundays or Mondays)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
