Virginia and Northern Virginia reported moderate numbers of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the state's average test positivity rate remained just below the key 5% threshold.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 145 new cases in Northern Virginia, almost exactly the same number as Monday.  The region's seven-day average of new cases fell to 163. 

Statewide, 625 new cases were reported Tuesday, lowering the seven-day average to 809.  

The state's seven-day average diagnostic test positivity rate ticked up to 4.9% and has now been below the key level of 5% for 11 successive days.  The rate was as low as 4.5% last week, though.   Seven-day positivity rates also ticked up slightly across most of the Northern Virginia region. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Oct. 6, 2020.

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.8% / July 1 4.1% Stable
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 3.1% Up
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.8% / Oct. 5 3.9% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 4.7% Up
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.8% / Oct. 3 6.6% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 4.9% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1 & Oct. 2 4.9% Up

The health department reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday. Three of those were in Northern Virginia: two in Fairfax County, which has had the most deaths of any jurisdiction in the state, and one in Arlington County. 

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Oct. 6, 2020.

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,932 327 71
Arlington 4,068 508 152
Fairfax 21,414 2,181 592
Fairfax City 140 14 8
Falls Church 72 13 7
Loudoun 7,026 441 126
Manassas 1,954 130 24
Manassas Park 616 55 8
Prince William 12,811 931 208
Totals 52,033 4,600 1,196
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 553 50 5
Spotsylvania 2,195 136 46
Stafford 2,081 161 18
Fauquier 976 51 25
Totals 5,805 398 94

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 145 new cases, 3 new deaths

  • Statewide: 625 new cases, 15 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 14,177 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 52,033 cases, 1,196 deaths

  • Statewide: 153,182 cases, 3,291 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.15 million diagnostic tests (2.31 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 926 (up from 925 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 219 (up from 213 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 18,112 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 476 (down from 511 on Saturday; no report on Sundays or Mondays) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

 

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.