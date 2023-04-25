After more than 30 years of service, Molly Grove, the associate director for community and local government relations at George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus, has retired.
Grove’s career at George Mason began in 1992 as a part-time coordinator, planning the university’s commencement and convocation ceremonies. Over the years, she has earned a reputation as a “social butterfly” and the “face of the SciTech Campus,” according to a news release.
“Molly has been the SciTech Campus’ lifeline to the community, working with business, government, and education leaders since its beginning. She’s left an indelible fingerprint on SciTech,” Ron Carmichael, director of administration and operations for the campus, said in the release.
In addition to relationship-building, Grove leads event planning at SciTech. She was especially busy in the past year, coordinating the triple groundbreaking of the Life Sciences and Engineering Building, Innovation Town Center, and University Village in honor of Mason’s 50th anniversary.
“There have been so many wonderful memories during my time at Mason,” Grove said in the release.
Grove was involved in the launch of Leadership Prince William and in 2008 was a member of Leadership Prince William’s introductory class. She went on to serve as co-chair of its Board of Regents.
Mason’s relationship with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce is due largely to Grove’s efforts, according to university officials. As chair of the Prince William–Greater Manassas Chamber of Commerce, she co-managed the 2010 merger of that chamber with the Prince William Regional Chamber of Commerce.
One of Grove’s chief accomplishments was the conceptualizing of a statue to honor Charles J. Colgan for his 40 years of service in the Virginia Senate. Colgan was a staunch supporter of higher education and helped secure the land for the establishment of the SciTech Campus. The statue’s unveiling in 2016 coincided with Colgan’s 90th birthday.
Seven former Virginia governors, two former lieutenant governors, and a congressman were among the guests at the dedication ceremony.
“Seeing the smile on the senator’s face when he stood next to his life-size statue at the installation was an unforgettable moment,” Grove said.
Roddena I. Kirksey, public relations specialist in the Office of Government and Community Relations at George Mason University, provided this report.
