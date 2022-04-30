Prince William County officials plan to help a developer secure $65 million to finance a 250-unit age-restricted affordable housing complex in Woodbridge.
The county’s Industrial Development Authority will hold a public hearing Monday about issuing $65 million in bonds to support the Park Landing project.
Development authorities are established by localities to mainly issue tax-exempt bonds to support economic development projects. The bonds are more favorable to developers than conventional financing.
In October, the Board of Supervisors authorized the IDA to issue $54.56 million in bonds. Because the proposal under consideration Monday is for $65 million, the board must sign off on the higher amount before bonds can be issued.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, whose Occoquan District includes the property, said the bond structure was key to the project.
“Because of everyone working together and rolling together in the same direction on this, we’re able to deliver on something that Prince William County should look to as a model for how we deliver attainable housing, especially for our aging population,” Boddye said in the fall.
Park Landing LP, which is a subsidiary of Indianapolis-based KCG Cos. LLC, is developing the project at 3301 Noble Pond Way.
The Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning of 9.76 acres from planned business district to planned mixed residential district in October to support the affordable housing complex for people 55 and older.
The development will have 151 two-bedroom and 99 one-bedroom apartments. It includes a community room, fitness center and outdoor pool.
The complex will be rented exclusively to people making 60% of the area median income or less. For one person, the income maximum is $54,180. For two people, it’s $61,920 and for three people, it’s $69,660.
Rents will be restricted to no more than 30% of tenants’ income. For one-bedroom units, rent will be $1,325. For two bedrooms, it will be $1,525.
“We haven’t done this much in Prince William County at all and I hope we can see this as a pilot for more projects like this,” Boddye said.
KCG estimates the project will support 252 construction jobs and create four full-time and three part-time jobs at completion.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, said the project will provide “much-needed housing relief” for the area’s seniors.
“We’ve been working to bring affordable housing to Prince William County and it’s projects like this that are indicative of that effort,” she said in the fall.
The Industrial Development Authority meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Potomac Conference Room of the county administration building, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
(1) comment
I guess those Canadian Geese will have to find somewhere else to eat.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.