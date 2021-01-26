Money magazine has ranked Reston as the top place to live in the United States -- if you work from home.
Money analyzed 157,000 data points across nearly 2,000 cities and towns in the U.S. to find the best places work remotely.
The magazine considered cost of living, safety and the quality of education in each location, as well as the share of residents that worked from home pre-pandemic. They also looked at access to internet, space to give everyone room to work at home and access to necessities like daycare facilities and pharmacies.
"Built from the ground up in the 1960s, Reston is a planned residential community created to be a green suburb where families could live, play and work without having to rely on a car," the magazine said.
And Reston is no stranger to work-from-home families "so it’s well-equipped to take care of your remote needs," the magazine said. Pre-pandemic, about 6.3% of Reston residents worked from home, compared to the national rate of 4.5%.
Nearly all households have an adequate internet connection, but if you need access to an office, D.C. is only a 33-minute drive away (or 45 minutes and $8 via public transportation). In the opposite direction, Washington-Dulles International Airport is only 15 minutes by car (or 20 minutes and $2 on the Fairfax Connector).
Reston, while not a city or a town, is a census-designated place with 55 miles of paved pedestrian pathways and trails that connect the various neighborhoods. A majority of residents live within a 10 minute-walk of one of Reston’s 73 parks. And t’s home to two golf courses and four man-made lakes perfect for fishing, boating, or lakeside picnics.
"Reston, VA was practically designed with the remote employee in mind," the magazine said.
