A Montclair man died early Sunday after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex.
Just before 2 a.m., police were called about a shooting that happened about an hour earlier at the Somerset Pointe Apartments in the 14000 block of Deming Drive.
The victim, 18-year-old Michael Arthur of Widewater Drive in Montclair, was taken to a hospital by an acquaintance after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Hospital staff notified police. Arthur was pronounced dead a short time later.
The shooting stemmed from an altercation in the apartment complex parking lot and officers were able to find the crime scene, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Two parked and unoccupied vehicles were damaged by gunfire, but police found no one injured.
Perok said the incident does not appear to be random and there is no active threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
