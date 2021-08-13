More Prince William County Public Schools’ graduates are attending four-year colleges this fall than did last fall, according to new statistics from the school division, but it does not necessarily indicate a trend.
The county school division was able to provide data only for 2020 and 2021, years in which students’ decisions about college may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The data show that only 40% of the division’s 2020 graduates planned to enroll in a four-year college after graduating, but that increased to 46% of the 2021 graduates. Nationally, college enrollment levels are down this year, according to CNBC.
“I am pleased to see that more of our students are attending college and are graduating with more concrete plans for their future,” said Jennifer T. Wall, who represents the Gainesville District on the School Board.
The increase in college enrollment rates contrasts with the rise in failing grades among the division’s students early in the 2020-21 school year, much of which was attributed to the difficulties of online learning. In the first quarter of the school year, 21.9% of Prince William high school students failed two or more classes and 26.3% did similarly in the second. Those percentages were significantly higher than in prior years.
The effects of these failing grades on the percentage of on-time graduations have not been released by the school division. Data on graduation rates typically are released in September through the Virginia Department of Education.
In addition to the increase in college enrollment rates, county graduates also received more scholarship money in 2021. In 2020, students earned about $54 million in total scholarships, and in 2021 they earned about $63.5 million.
The data also show a decrease in students without any post-secondary plans. In 2020, 14% of students had no reported plans after high school, but that dropped to 8% for the class of 2021.
Even with the challenges of the pandemic, more students plan to attend four-year institutions this fall, and they earned more scholarship money. The journey, however, was not easy for many students.
“I chose to go to college to better my career and make more money in a career that I enjoy,” said Felisia Bullard, a graduate of C.D. Hylton Senior High School who will attend Old Dominion University this fall. “I had doubts when it came to my tuition bill showing up, and I wondered if it was worth it.”
Diana Escobar, a graduate of Gar-Field High School who will attend Northern Virginia Community College, had similar concerns.
“I did have doubts about going to college; I think one of the main reasons was finance,” Escobar said. “I didn’t know how I would be able to pay it off or how I could live with myself knowing I was accruing so much debt in the process. I want my parents to know their sacrifices were all worth it in the end, and I want to know myself that my struggles and work paid off.”
