It's not all the fault of the Canadians, but more "Code Orange" air-quality alert days are forecast from Tuesday through Thursday, according to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
On Tuesday, Fourth of July fireworks are expected to contribute to increased levels of fine particle pollution, according to the organization. That is similar to and will add to what is generated by the fires in Canada that have caused multiple poor air-quality days over the past month.
On Wednesday and Thursday, a different pollutant, ground-level ozone, is expected to cause the unhealthy air quality, COG said.
Code Orange levels mean the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including older adults, children, and people with heart or lung disease. Those people should make outdoor activities shorter and less intense and watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.
COG also advises the following actions to improve the air:
- Avoid lawn mowing or use an electric mower.
- Use gas or electric grills instead of charcoal.
- Fill your vehicles' gas tank after sunset.
- Take transit, carpool, or work from home.
- Turn off lights and electronics when not in use and follow tips from your electric utility about how to use less electricity to cool your home.
