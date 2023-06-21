Deshundra Jefferson stunned the Prince William County political landscape Tuesday by defeating well-financed incumbent Ann Wheeler in the Democratic primary for chair of the Board of County Supervisors.
Jefferson's victory marked voters’ rejection of Wheeler and, in particular, a rebuke of her support for the county’s booming data center industry.
Jefferson, a single mom, communications professional and former journalist, had 52.3% of the vote with all but provisional ballots to be counted, according to preliminary results from the Virginia Department of Elections. She held a lead of over 1,100 votes out of about 25,000 cast as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the primary trail, Jefferson challenged what she believes to be rampant and unchecked development, particularly within the Wheeler-backed data center industry. Jefferson carried by wide margins the western end of the county most threatened by impending or ongoing data center developments.
A Montclair resident who has never held public office, Jefferson declared herself “the more progressive candidate” in the primary. She also ran on concerns of rising crime, rents and taxes – including the county’s new tax on meals.
The newly crowned Democratic nominee will face Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, a fellow data center critic, in the November general election. Lawson easily defeated Marine Corps veteran Kenn Knarr on Tuesday for the GOP nomination.
“Chair Wheeler has tremendous resources she was putting into his race,” Jefferson said in an interview with InsideNoVa Tuesday. “And as an incumbent she has a lot of advantages … I am stunned. I am absolutely stunned. This is a very tight race, which shows that Democrats are divided, and it’s going to take a lot of work for me to reach across and unify the party so we can all move forward together in November.”
Through June 8, Wheeler had raised over $330,000 for her reelection campaign, while Jefferson had raised just $66,000, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Wheeler, at-large chair of the eight-member board, was seeking a second four-year term. Her campaign held an election night watch party at a Mexican restaurant in Lake Ridge with Democratic Virginia Senate candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy, who won her race. Wheeler made a brief appearance at the event and left without giving remarks.
In a statement released Wednesday, Wheeler conceded to Jefferson and vowed to back her in the November election against Lawson.
“While I am disappointed by last night’s results, I am grateful for the support across the county that I received,” Wheeler said.
She also denounced Lawson as “an extreme MAGA Republican and DeSantis supporter who is dangerous for our county.”
“Prince William County is the most diverse county in the Commonwealth and the 10th most-diverse county in the country. We do not need a Trump-style celebrity politician who likes appearing on rightwing radio shows and biding her time until she can win a race for higher office, despite failed attempts,” Wheeler said of Lawson.
Wheeler, soon to be a lame duck, has been the target of vocal criticism over the board’s direction over the past two years, particularly around land-use decisions related to the data center industry. She faced an unsuccessful recall effort over financial ties to data center and technology companies.
Most notably during her tenure as chair, Wheeler led the controversial approval of guidelines for the PW Digital Gateway, which calls for up to 27 million square feet of data centers on 2,100 acres in western Prince William.
Concerns in rural west
The board's Democratic majority under Wheeler also revised the Comprehensive Plan to reverse a 23-year-old policy restricting development on about 117,000 acres, or about 52% of county land known as the “Rural Crescent,” to no more than one home for every 10 acres with strict restrictions on the expansion of public sewer lines.
Late last year, the majority approved policy revisions to allow sewer lines countywide and some increased development in designated areas.
Residents of Heritage Hunt, an age-restricted development that backs to the proposed site of the Digital Gateway, organized a grassroots opposition movement to the tech hub. They argued in an ultimately unsuccessful legal effort to block the project that it would negatively affect nearby Manassas National Battlefield Park and create unwanted noise, traffic and a “visual blight” on the surrounding community.
The Heritage Hunt precinct overwhelmingly backed Jefferson. Resident Bill Wright, one of the subdivision’s leaders against the proposal who also served as Jefferson’s campaign treasurer, called her victory a referendum on the “‘pay for play’ politics” of the data center industry’s encroachment on the county.
“The ousting of Chair Wheeler is a thunderclap that will reverberate far beyond Prince William County and whose effects will become clearer in the weeks ahead,” Wright said in an InsideNova letter to the editor. “At a minimum, it sends a powerful message that communities will fight back against reckless development that threatens their quality of life and that public servants who do not serve will be held accountable.”
A former energy consultant, Wheeler was elected in 2019 as the first Democrat to win an election for that seat since Kathleen Seefeldt in 1995. After winning a second term in 1995, Seefeldt lost her reelection bid in 1999. Wheeler, who received 55% of the 2019 vote in a four-way race, had previously unsuccessfully sought the Gainesville District seat on the board in 2011.
While Jefferson doesn’t entirely oppose data centers, she believes Prince William is experiencing an acceleration of overdevelopment – not what she would call smart growth – and that the county has gone overboard with data center development. “It’s easier to add than subtract,” she said of land-use policy in the past.
Jefferson said during the primary campaign that the structures being built have become too tall and are too close to residential neighborhoods, while she believes the Digital Gateway project was rushed without adequate consideration from the community.
Lawson cruises in GOP primary
Lawson on Tuesday scored a big win against Knarr in a Republican primary to secure the party’s nomination for chair.
The longest-serving sitting member of the board, Lawson received 81.5% of the approximately 13,000 votes cast, according to unofficial results from the state.
“We’re very grateful for the huge win tonight,” Lawson said in a statement to InsideNoVa. “I’ve always campaigned to be the voice of Prince William residents, and for that reason they resoundingly chose the candidate in this race that focuses on what’s important to them. We’re looking forward to keeping this momentum going for a strong campaign through November and making sure the Prince William BOCS works for the people of Prince William again.”
Lawson, who finished second to Hung Cao for the 10th Congressional District Republican nomination last summer, campaigned on a promise to protect Prince William’s rural area and national parks by limiting the proliferation of data centers. While she says she is not entirely opposed to the high-tech hubs, she has vowed to limit their construction to industrial zones with plenty of tree buffers and noise mitigation.
The presumptive Republican nominee also campaigned on confronting rising crime in the county. She wants police to feel confident the supervisors support them while also opposing any legislation that takes aim at qualified immunity, a legal principle that some argue makes it more difficult to hold police accountable for misconduct.
While she and Jefferson share similar views on data centers and both agree that violent crime in Prince William is of concern, Lawson has taken a much tougher stance on combating crime. Jefferson advocated for placing more police on the streets but said that’s not the sole answer to solving the problem. Since young kids are often perpetrators of crime in Prince William, she proposed creating a summer jobs program and investing in other additional resources in schools for at-risk youth.
Knarr, a Gainesville District resident and proponent of the Digital Gateway, campaigned as a more mild-mannered conservative alternative to Lawson, whom he said injects divisiveness into discourse. He also ran on lowering taxes, including eliminating the county’s tax on meals, and making housing more affordable.
In a tweet shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Knarr congratulated Lawson.
“While the results are not what we hoped for, I was encouraged by all the folks who came out today and participated in the democratic process,” he said. “As we go into the election in November, I will continue to fight for conservative principles in Prince William County.”
(20) comments
Repudiation of the communists begins. Jefferson will probably win the seat, don’t see the majority minority voting for Lawson.
The comment about Lawson shows what a low class person wheeler is, dirty. She is a narcissist who cares nothing about the people in prince William county. We dont need that type of person in this county. She can stay on her perch in hay market, away from reality.
Wheeler's "concession" reveals the reason she got voted out of office: petty vindictiveness. She couldn't concede with grace, but had to throw bombs on her way out of office. Lawson supports DeSantis, not Trump, but Wheeler insists she's a Trump supporter. Ironically, she jabs Lawson for losing a previous election, despite the fact that Lawson won this election - which Wheeler lost. A classy response would have been to congratulate her opponent while thanking the residents of PWC for the opportunity to represent them. True to form, Wheeler couldn't manage a touch of class.
I am very happy PWC residents ousted Wheeler in the primary for several reasons however FFX county couldn't do the same for DA Descano, very, very disappointing. I can only hope something has changed.
Wheeler defeated Wheeler.
The day Wheeler joined the BOCS, the wheels came off Prince William County.
What I want to know is, who is going to help the Eastern End of Prince William County?
I'm tired of hearing about data centers, especially exclusively.
I want to see jobs and tax revenue and quality of life development in the most valuable parcel of land in Prince William County - the land between Minnieville Rd, I-95, and Caton Hill Road, and adjoing tracts and nearby tracts on Route 1.
Before it is all just one big housing development by the usual donors, and warehouses, and negative tax revenue situation.
I suspect many republicans voted for a democrat Deshundra Jefferson in primaries to push Ann Wheeler out to make a clear path to victory for Jeanine Lawson in November.
Some of that did happen, maybe even enough to change the results. But, Kenn Knarr was not a real Republican, and you know it. He got in the race to make Lawson use campaign funds. Bottom line, even many Democrats do not want to see the quality of life in Prince William County deteriorate the way it has the last three and a half years. Some Democrats still have common sense in spite of the clown world we live in today.
…or maybe they just preferred Deshundra over Ann…
Look at the damage she has done in just 4 years!! We need to be vigilant until November as she will look to push her agendas through.
Remember, "Everything has an expiration date" this time; it was sooner than later!
PWC will still need millions in new revenue in the coming years. Something will have to replace data centers and the most likely candidate is boosting property taxes.
Data center revenue is a windfall for a limited time. PWC will still allow data centers but they need to be placed in a more sensitive manner and hopefully better designed to reduce power consumption, noise pollution, run-off and be visually improved.
Full of yourself? Uneducated patriot?
Good that wheeler is gone. She cares nothing about the quality of prince William county. Just wants to get money and keep her job.
The question remains. Will Jefferson succumb to the $$ and power that has corrupted good people? Politicians have one goal...stay elected, even at the expense of taxpayers. The good thing about the Jefferson-Lawson race...Jefferson hasn't voted yes on data centers like Lawson.
Ann was good for nothing but corruption and destruction of our local community. Over $300k in campaign contributions and still lost. Glad Wheeler is DONE.
1 that Wheeler photo is old. This job has not been good for the health of the current chair.
2 Weir won election day 60/40. Weir lost absentee.
This is not over. Who did better getting their ballots in the "PO", post election, ballots that are accepted the renainder of this week?
3 regardless of all that, this is a shocking message to the chair. I am thrilled, it couldn't happen to a more deserving petson.
One and done. Good riddance. Only concern is what damage she will do between now and her officially leaving office.
Amazing! Keep a close eye on those provisional ballots.
Hopefully this holds. The rampant conflicts of interest among the datacenter proponents like Wheeler are just beyond the pale. Then Wheeler rams through a vote when an entire district had no representative...b/c they resigned over being told by a court they had conflict of interest about...wait for it...data centers.
Good riddance.
