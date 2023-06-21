Deshundra Jefferson stunned the Prince William County political landscape Tuesday by defeating well-financed incumbent Ann Wheeler in the Democratic primary for chair of the Board of County Supervisors.

Jefferson's victory marked voters’ rejection of Wheeler and, in particular, a rebuke of her support for the county’s booming data center industry.

Jefferson, a single mom, communications professional and former journalist, had 52.3% of the vote with all but provisional ballots to be counted, according to preliminary results from the Virginia Department of Elections. She held a lead of over 1,100 votes out of about 25,000 cast as of Wednesday afternoon.

On the primary trail, Jefferson challenged what she believes to be rampant and unchecked development, particularly within the Wheeler-backed data center industry. Jefferson carried by wide margins the western end of the county most threatened by impending or ongoing data center developments.

A Montclair resident who has never held public office, Jefferson declared herself “the more progressive candidate” in the primary. She also ran on concerns of rising crime, rents and taxes – including the county’s new tax on meals.

The newly crowned Democratic nominee will face Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, a fellow data center critic, in the November general election. Lawson easily defeated Marine Corps veteran Kenn Knarr on Tuesday for the GOP nomination.

“Chair Wheeler has tremendous resources she was putting into his race,” Jefferson said in an interview with InsideNoVa Tuesday. “And as an incumbent she has a lot of advantages … I am stunned. I am absolutely stunned. This is a very tight race, which shows that Democrats are divided, and it’s going to take a lot of work for me to reach across and unify the party so we can all move forward together in November.”

Through June 8, Wheeler had raised over $330,000 for her reelection campaign, while Jefferson had raised just $66,000, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Wheeler, at-large chair of the eight-member board, was seeking a second four-year term. Her campaign held an election night watch party at a Mexican restaurant in Lake Ridge with Democratic Virginia Senate candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy, who won her race. Wheeler made a brief appearance at the event and left without giving remarks.

In a statement released Wednesday, Wheeler conceded to Jefferson and vowed to back her in the November election against Lawson.

“While I am disappointed by last night’s results, I am grateful for the support across the county that I received,” Wheeler said.

She also denounced Lawson as “an extreme MAGA Republican and DeSantis supporter who is dangerous for our county.”

“Prince William County is the most diverse county in the Commonwealth and the 10th most-diverse county in the country. We do not need a Trump-style celebrity politician who likes appearing on rightwing radio shows and biding her time until she can win a race for higher office, despite failed attempts,” Wheeler said of Lawson.

Wheeler, soon to be a lame duck, has been the target of vocal criticism over the board’s direction over the past two years, particularly around land-use decisions related to the data center industry. She faced an unsuccessful recall effort over financial ties to data center and technology companies.

Most notably during her tenure as chair, Wheeler led the controversial approval of guidelines for the PW Digital Gateway, which calls for up to 27 million square feet of data centers on 2,100 acres in western Prince William.

Concerns in rural west

The board's Democratic majority under Wheeler also revised the Comprehensive Plan to reverse a 23-year-old policy restricting development on about 117,000 acres, or about 52% of county land known as the “Rural Crescent,” to no more than one home for every 10 acres with strict restrictions on the expansion of public sewer lines.

Late last year, the majority approved policy revisions to allow sewer lines countywide and some increased development in designated areas.

Residents of Heritage Hunt, an age-restricted development that backs to the proposed site of the Digital Gateway, organized a grassroots opposition movement to the tech hub. They argued in an ultimately unsuccessful legal effort to block the project that it would negatively affect nearby Manassas National Battlefield Park and create unwanted noise, traffic and a “visual blight” on the surrounding community.

The Heritage Hunt precinct overwhelmingly backed Jefferson. Resident Bill Wright, one of the subdivision’s leaders against the proposal who also served as Jefferson’s campaign treasurer, called her victory a referendum on the “‘pay for play’ politics” of the data center industry’s encroachment on the county.

“The ousting of Chair Wheeler is a thunderclap that will reverberate far beyond Prince William County and whose effects will become clearer in the weeks ahead,” Wright said in an InsideNova letter to the editor. “At a minimum, it sends a powerful message that communities will fight back against reckless development that threatens their quality of life and that public servants who do not serve will be held accountable.”

A former energy consultant, Wheeler was elected in 2019 as the first Democrat to win an election for that seat since Kathleen Seefeldt in 1995. After winning a second term in 1995, Seefeldt lost her reelection bid in 1999. Wheeler, who received 55% of the 2019 vote in a four-way race, had previously unsuccessfully sought the Gainesville District seat on the board in 2011.

While Jefferson doesn’t entirely oppose data centers, she believes Prince William is experiencing an acceleration of overdevelopment – not what she would call smart growth – and that the county has gone overboard with data center development. “It’s easier to add than subtract,” she said of land-use policy in the past.

Jefferson said during the primary campaign that the structures being built have become too tall and are too close to residential neighborhoods, while she believes the Digital Gateway project was rushed without adequate consideration from the community.

Lawson cruises in GOP primary

Lawson on Tuesday scored a big win against Knarr in a Republican primary to secure the party’s nomination for chair.

The longest-serving sitting member of the board, Lawson received 81.5% of the approximately 13,000 votes cast, according to unofficial results from the state.

“We’re very grateful for the huge win tonight,” Lawson said in a statement to InsideNoVa. “I’ve always campaigned to be the voice of Prince William residents, and for that reason they resoundingly chose the candidate in this race that focuses on what’s important to them. We’re looking forward to keeping this momentum going for a strong campaign through November and making sure the Prince William BOCS works for the people of Prince William again.”

Lawson, who finished second to Hung Cao for the 10th Congressional District Republican nomination last summer, campaigned on a promise to protect Prince William’s rural area and national parks by limiting the proliferation of data centers. While she says she is not entirely opposed to the high-tech hubs, she has vowed to limit their construction to industrial zones with plenty of tree buffers and noise mitigation.

The presumptive Republican nominee also campaigned on confronting rising crime in the county. She wants police to feel confident the supervisors support them while also opposing any legislation that takes aim at qualified immunity, a legal principle that some argue makes it more difficult to hold police accountable for misconduct.

While she and Jefferson share similar views on data centers and both agree that violent crime in Prince William is of concern, Lawson has taken a much tougher stance on combating crime. Jefferson advocated for placing more police on the streets but said that’s not the sole answer to solving the problem. Since young kids are often perpetrators of crime in Prince William, she proposed creating a summer jobs program and investing in other additional resources in schools for at-risk youth.

Knarr, a Gainesville District resident and proponent of the Digital Gateway, campaigned as a more mild-mannered conservative alternative to Lawson, whom he said injects divisiveness into discourse. He also ran on lowering taxes, including eliminating the county’s tax on meals, and making housing more affordable.

In a tweet shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Knarr congratulated Lawson.

“While the results are not what we hoped for, I was encouraged by all the folks who came out today and participated in the democratic process,” he said. “As we go into the election in November, I will continue to fight for conservative principles in Prince William County.”