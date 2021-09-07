More housing is in the pipeline for the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge.
Stanley Martin Homes LLC wants to rezone 3.4 acres near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Marys Way in north Woodbridge from business to suburban residential.
The company plans to construct 48 two-bedroom apartments and condominiums across four buildings. The property is across U.S. 1 from Todos Supermarket.
The company originally submitted a proposal for 156 units on 15 acres in 2016, but revised the plan in July.
The smaller-scale development would not require a traffic impact analysis. Access to the property would come off Marys Way. An analysis submitted by the company says turn lanes aren’t warranted off the street.
The project would include a park with a playground.
Prince William County staff provided comments on the project in August and suggested moving the parking to the back of the parcel rather than its proposed central location. County staff also asked for a walking path and sidewalks connecting to U.S. 1 and surrounding areas.
The proposal is down the street from Foulger-Pratt Development LLC’s plan to build 240 affordable multifamily units adjacent to Todos. To the north, the developer behind Belmont Bay is seeking approval for 1,390 units.
The 2019 North Woodbridge Small Area Plan calls for increased walkability, density and a mix of affordable and market-rate housing.
Stanley Martin has until Oct. 11 to respond to the most recent county input. No public meeting on the proposal has been scheduled.
