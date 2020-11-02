Halloween was another busy day for search and rescue teams on Old Rag Mountain, Shenandoah National Park’s most popular — and arguably its most grueling — hiking destination, presenting a risky “rock scramble” upon approach to the 3,284 foot summit.
“A call to our Communications Center was received about 9:30 a.m. for a 50-year old woman who was injured on Old Rag. She was airlifted off the mountain about 1 p.m. by the U.S. Park Police helicopter Eagle 2,” the park stated.
“They transported her to the landing zone in the old Old Rag parking lot where she was transported [for medical treatment] from the park by a family member.”
No sooner was that hiker evacuated and another emergency call came in for help on the same mountain.
“A second call to our Communications Center was received about 11:30 a.m. for a 36-year old male who was also injured on Old Rag,” the park stated. “He was able to walk out part of the way with help from rangers and was then given a ride back to the parking lot.”
Shenandoah National Park is warning first-time visitors who have ventured in record numbers onto the park’s 500 miles of trails this year to be prepared before confronting the outdoor elements and difficult terrain.
“You can be charged for Disorderly Conduct if you require a rescue due to a SERIES of poor decisions,” the park said in an advisory issued this past week, which came on the heels of two medical emergencies on Old Rag M during the overnight hours of Oct. 16 and 17, both of which required search and rescue teams to spend cold nights on the mountain with the injured victims.
One of the victims and her companions “had made a series of poor choices, including departing for a 9-mile mountain hike at a late hour, failing to carry basic equipment for the predicted weather (cold overnight temps), food and water, map, and light sources other than their cell phones,” the park stated.
Shenandoah just recently welcomed a new superintendent, Pat Kenney, who told the Rappahannock News by telephone that due in part to so many people escaping the confines of COVID-19 there is a “different clientele of first-time visitors” who in many cases are inexperienced with the outdoors.
Kenney, who previously was at Yellowstone National Park, described the typical offender as somebody who sets out on a trail wearing “flip flops” and carrying bottles of “DASANI water.”
The park gave special thanks to the Old Rag Mountain Stewards for their help in assisting with the injuries of Halloween Day.
