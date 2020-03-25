Three more members of the Loudoun County Public Schools staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, the school system announced in messages to parents on Tuesday, increasing the total number of employees with the disease to six.
One of the employees who tested positive for the disease works as the Academies of Loudoun, a magnet school off Sycolin Road. Students from across the county attend the Academies for advanced STEM, technology and vocational education programs.
In addition, a third staff member at Waxpool Elementary School in Ashburn has tested positive. The system previously announced that two staff members at the school, including the principal, had tested positive. The school system also reported a positive test for a staff member at Moorefield Station Elementary School, also in Ashburn.
The other positive test, reported over the weekend, was for staff member associated with Liberty Elementary School in South Riding and Pinebrook Elementary School in Aldie.
In Tuesday's e-mail to parents, School Superintendent Eric Williams said the Academies of Loudoun staff member lives in another county and that county's health department is reaching out to anyone who had close contact with the staff member. However, Williams noted that schools have been closed since March 12, and the only time the staff member was in the building social distancing measures were being followed.
"There is no concern for student exposure," Williams wrote. "No students were recently working with this staff member as LCPS schools were closed at the time."
Williams has ordered the Academies of Loudoun school building closed to all students, employees, contractors and the public until further notice. The Academies of Loudoun has been cleaned and disinfected after the staff member was in the building, he added.
