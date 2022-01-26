The National Weather Service says confidence is high in a developing nor'easter with the potential to bring accumulating snow to parts of Northern Virginia Friday into Saturday. But it's too soon to pin down totals.
"Uncertainty remains in the track of the coastal low pressure system poised to move north Friday and into this weekend," the weather service said in its Wednesday morning forecaster discussion. "Confidence is increasing in a potential impactful event for the majority of the Mid-Atlantic coast and further across New England. A deep, digging trough will move eastward Friday into Saturday. This, coupled with the surface low will bring the threat for impactful snow to most of the area."
Like the Jan. 3 storm system that dumped a foot of snow on parts of Northern Virginia and shut down a 50-mile stretch of I-95 for 36 hours, the latest storm system will likely have bigger impacts along and east of Interstate 95, the weather service said.
The Sterling forecast office's expected snowfall map shows 3 to 4 inches of snow possible along and east of I-95, with 2 to 3 inches west of the highway.
Snowfall isn't the only headline with the approaching system. Gusty winds and falling temperatures will most likely necessitate wind chill watches and advisories Saturday into Sunday, forecasters said.
"Temperatures will most likely fail to reach 30F during this time period with wind chills in the negatives (-15 to -20 across portions of the Allegheny Front) during the night," the forecaster discussion said.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest weather updates.
(1) comment
If it’s like last time, I’ll make sure to wear my rain coat, lol.
