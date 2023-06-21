More than 100 students from Prince William County Public Schools qualified for the All-Virginia musical ensembles this year.
The events were hosted in Richmond this spring by the Virginia Music Educators Association, the Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors Association, the Virginia Choral Directors Association, the Virginia Elementary Music Educators Association and the Virginia chapter of the American Choral Directors Association.
From Prince William, 45 high school students qualified for the 2023 All-Virginia Band, Chorus, and Orchestra, 61 middle school students for the 2023 All-Virginia Middle School Honor Choir, and 11 elementary school students for the 2023 All-Virginia Elementary Chorus.
The Prince William high school students selected for the All-Virginia Choir were:
C.D. Hylton High School: Hannah Ahmed, Dorian Lockamy, Abigail Mirambel and Ruth Nebiat
Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School: Kayla Basham, Robert Cioletti, Blaine Daniel, Alexander Dixon, Ryan Emkes, Alicia Foyes, Alyssa Kiffer, Caitlin Lohfield, Adam Mack, Raelle Melvin, Danielle Serrano, Evan Shields, Lucy Yannarell
Gainesville High School: Mara Cerven and Ollie Maxted
Osbourn Park High School: Ruth Osara, Brett Barton, Leland Boxer, Josefina Gaspar
Patriot High School: Grace Farris, Ahalya Kartik, Nick Mastropaolo, Diego Muro and Boden Pearson
Unity Reed High School: Selwyn Rio, Ainsley Sadler and RaJahnni Savary
Woodbridge High School: Chloe Sporysz
County high school students selected for the All-Virginia Band and Orchestra were:
Battlefield High School: Rhett Schaer
Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School: Jack Choi, Abigail Gabalski, Aidan Johnson, Jaylinn Vanegas, Alexander Windmiller, Garrett Wood, Emily Yeh and Lily Zuraski
Gainesville High School: Yeju Kim and Noah Tipton
Patriot High School: John Ross
Woodbridge High School: Devin Hubbard
The following county middle school students were selected for the All-Virginia Middle School Honor Choir:
Bull Run Middle School: Payton Addis, Jared Campbell, Victoria Fox, Gannon Maxwell and Jacob Percy
Fred M. Lynn Middle School: Rachael Grant, Brianna Lambouths and Zehava Shepard
Gainesville Middle School: Roderick Davis, Rachel Fillmore, Sanya Fouzi, Grace Hilton, Olivia May, Ysabella Nicastro, Ella Parnell, Brighton Petrocelli, Mara Remsen, Emily Rollins, Jaiden Velasquez-Timbers and Wyatt Yarbray
Lake Ridge Middle School: Amayah-Rae Dogan, Mya Dukes, Tierney Myers and Vivienne Valencia
Marsteller Middle School: Yaw Ampratwum-Peprah, Megan Bergeron, Anthony Bodner, Harry Dunick, David Jensen, Jake Jones, Hudson Lee, Juan Martinez, Cameron McGee, Felix Pantoja, Gabriella Rold, Vaughn Schweitzer, Keith Sprouse, Chase Trottman, Everett Weaver and Beckett Wesol
Parkside Middle School: Michael Ahn, Megan Berk, Claire Busenberg, Mykenna Cassity, Richard Chong, Brynn Colburn, Lillian Gregory, Chancelor Henry, Amos Kear, Jr., Violet Ma, Riley Patterson, Flavia Perrucci, Diego Ruiz, Colby Waters and Alija Zagorica
Pennington Traditional School: Kayleigh Lane
Potomac Middle School: Annaleigh Sajous
Rippon Middle School: Marx Adams, Afomia Asfaw and Elizabeth Quinones Ortiz
Ronald Wilson Reagan Middle School: Alexandria Martinez
The Prince William elementary students selected for the All-Virginia Elementary Chorus were:
Bennett Elementary School: Christopher Farrell, Anwar Messaoudi-Moussi, Caitlin Park, Nathaniel Snyder and Lily Upchurch
Glenkirk Elementary School: Rumzy Abouelregal, Elise Johnson, Cecilia Jones, Marlee Ratcliff, Charlotte Taubken and Gabby Taubken
