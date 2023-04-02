More then 14,000 were without power across Northern Virginia Sunday morning after a cold front swept through with wind gusts close to 70 mph.
Dominion Energy reported more than 12,000 in the dark as of 6 a.m., with more than 8,000 of those in Fairfax County. At the height of the winds, the utility reported more than 21,000 without power in Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington, Prince William and Stafford counties Saturday night.
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative had over 200 without power Sunday morning following a high of more than 4,000 outages Saturday night, most of them in Fauquier County.
A peak wind gust of 68 mph was recorded at Dulles International Airport on Saturday at 8:34 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Reagan National Aiport in Arlington reported a peak gust of 56 mph at 9:35 p.m. while Manassas Regional Airport recorded gusts as high as 52 mph. Marine Corps Base Quantico recorded gusts of 56 mph at 8:31 p.m.
Winds will continue to decrease today. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning will ease to about 20 mph this afternoon, the weather service. High temperatures will be in the 50s.
