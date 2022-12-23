Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon.
The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400 customers without power as of 3 p.m. More than 6,900 customers were out in Fairfax County.
NOVEC reported more than 2,500 customers out, the majority of those in Prince William County.
The outages come as a deep freeze hits the D.C. area, dropping temperatures into the 20s with wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero.
