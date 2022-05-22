Severe thunderstorms moved across Northern Virginia on Sunday evening, knocking out power to more than 26,000 customers.
Wind gusts of 68 mph were recorded in Centreville, 59 mph at Dulles International Airport and 48 mph in Woodbridge as the storm brought down trees and power lines, according to National Weather Service storm reports.
Dominion Energy reported more than 21,000 customers without power as of 8:10 p.m., including over 8,400 in Arlington, 4,500 in Alexandria and over 7,000 in Fairfax.
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reported more than 5,500 customers out, with over 4,100 in Prince William and about 1,400 in Loudoun.
Dominion Energy spokeswoman Peggy Fox warned customers to treat downed powerline as though they are energized and report damage and outages to 866-DOM-HELP.
