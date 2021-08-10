Dominion Energy reports more than 40,000 customers without power across Northern Virginia after strong thunderstorms rolled through the D.C. area Tuesday evening.
The majority of the outages, nearly 30,000, were in Fairfax County, centered around Falls Church and Springfield.
The National Weather Service said more than a dozen trees and wires were blown throughout the city when a storm with high winds swept through about 6:15 p.m. Several cars were reported damaged.
As of 10:30 p.m., Dominion Energy reported 3,596 residents without power in Arlington, 29,818 in Fairfax, 5,782 in Falls Church, 496 in Loudoun and 207 in Fauquier.
