Strong northwesterly winds are downing trees and power lines across the area this evening.
Wind gusts between 40 to 60 mph are possible into tonight as two cold fronts pass through. Storms are possible through the evening, as well. A wind advisory remains in effect through 2 p.m. Saturday.
Fairfax County fire and rescue reporters down trees and power lines "all over Fairfax County" as of 6 p.m. while Prince William fire crews have been dealing with outside fires on the eastern side of the county for the last several hours.
Dominion Energy reported more than 44,000 customers without power in Northern Virginia as of 6:40 p.m., with more than 25,000 of those in Fairfax. More than 4,900 customers were out in Loudoun, about 5,700 out in Arlington and 400 customers were out in Prince William County.
