National Weather Service preliminary snow totals from across the D.C. area this afternoon show over 13 inches of snow falling in Stafford County and 12 in Dale City.
Suburbs south and east were the hardest hit as a coastal low swirled up from the south with high winds and heavy wet rain. It's the most snow the D.C. area has seen since January 2019.
The National Weather Service Sterling forecast office recorded the following snow totals: (Click here for the NWS regional snowfall total map)
- Dale City 12 inches
- Dumfries 10.5 inches
- Independent Hill 9.6 inches
- Manassas 5.7 inches
- Manassas Park, 5.2 inches
- Baileys Crossroads, 9.2 inches
- Reagan National Airport 6.7 inches
- Lincolnia 10 inches
- Alexandria 9.2 inches
- Fredericksburg 9.3 inches
- Culpeper 8.2 inches
- Annandale 10.5 inches
- Franconia 10 inches
- Centreville 9 inches
- Herndon 4.5 inches
- Fauquier County, Greenwich 8 inches
- Fauquier County, Opal 6.2 inches
- Loudoun County, Arcola 6.2 inches
- Ashburn, 4 inches
- Dulles International Airport, 3.9 inches
- Purcellville 2.2 inches
- Stafford County, Glendie 13.4 inches
- Stafford County, Roseville 11.5 inches
- Stafford County, Falmouth 10.2 inches
- Stafford County, Holly Corner 9.8 inches
- Stafford County, White Oak 8 inches
The storm caused whiteout conditions, leading to hundreds of wrecks and disabled vehicles across Virginia. The Fredericksburg area was particularly hard hit, with a tractor-trailer pileup on Interstate 95 in Stafford closing the southbound lanes all day.
The wind and snow also snapped trees and toppled power lines. More than 150,000 were without power this evening in Northern Virginia, with utilities saying restoring electricity will be a multi-day effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.