The Manassas Ballet Theatre first produced “Cinderella” in 2016.
Six years later, the fairytale classic that will be performed this weekend at the Hylton Performing Arts Center is getting some upgrades.
“We’ve grown since then and wanted the production to reflect that,” said Christina Brooks, assistant to the artistic director.
“It’s about trying to produce a better product each time we want to up the bar,” Brooks said.
The ballet has created new scenery and costumes for this weekend’s performances, which come along with the final shows for Cinderella, Kaitlin Frankenfield, who is retiring from the ballet.
Frankenfield wanted something new to dance in that would adorn her last hurrah as Cinderella for the ballet. Her new tutu was designed and created by Tricia Fontanilla. Fontanilla’s daughter had danced at the Manassas Ballet Theatre before and was taught by Frankenfield. The task had the personal touch of Fontanilla giving back to the company.
Cinderella’s costume features pink flowers embroidering the bodice and basque, atop a bed of light blue tulle. With a new gown for Cinderella came a matching costume upgrade for the Prince, danced by Joshua Burnham.
Jaime Orrego, a dancer and assistant costume master, made the new tunic for Burnham’s Prince. The collar and cuff of the tunic match the same hues of the ballgown’s blue, with embroidery down the front.
“These are not mass-produced or rented from somewhere else,” Brooks said. “These are costumes custom-made by hand by local artists for Manassas Ballet Theatre. It’s made here for here.”
The scenery’s theme is soft blue and pink, with new leg drops to match. The vertical borders add depth to the background scenery and match the color scheme with mottled blue windows that are flanked by pale pink columns.
Local artist Tim Grant coordinated the design with the ballet’s artistic director, Amy Grant Wolfe, and contributed the eight new leg drops. Brooks discussed the magnitude of the leg drops. After asking Grant about the height, she laughed, “I overshot by a little bit… [they’re] 26 feet, not 80.”
“When something is made by hand, it has this extra depth to it that a machine can’t do,” Brooks said. She added that it’s about “local artists making handmade art for a local ballet company. It’s a huge cycle of artistic entities within our community for our community to enjoy and be proud of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.