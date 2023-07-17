Sophia Moshasha, a technology advocate, will run as a Republican challenger to state Sen. Adam Ebbin in the heavily Democratic 39th District this fall.
Moshasha officially announced her candidacy Monday. The 39th District consists of the city of Alexandria, the Crystal City area of Arlington and the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, it is a strongly Democratic district that gave former Gov. Terry McAuliffe 75% of its votes in the 2021 gubernatorial election.
Although the district was redrawn following the 2020 Census, Ebbin has represented part of it in the Senate since 2012. He had raised over $600,000 through June 8 for his reelection campaign, according to VPAP. Moshasha has not filed any campaign finance reports yet.
Moshasha said in a news release that she was motivated to run by a desire for a more cooperative, productive political climate in Virginia.
“I’m stepping up to bring a fresh perspective to the table, underpinned by a firm belief in the transformative power of technology, the importance of community involvement and the necessity of constructive conversations in politics,” she said. “All too often, divisive partisanship stands in the way of progress."
She said that if elected she would prioritize education and workforce development, economic growth and infrastructure improvement.
"My campaign is built on the belief that Virginia’s future lies in providing students with a world-class education that equips them for the jobs of the future, and technology is key,” Moshasha added.
According to the release, Moshasha has worked with Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, on major policy initiatives and serves as the local leader of the Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Association and hosts its podcast.
She previously worked for the Air Force’s Small Business Innovation Program. “Small business is an essential driver of economic growth, and I am committed to fostering an environment that supports local businesses, helps them recover from the pandemic, and attracts new industries to our community,” she said.
Moshasha was born and raised in Virginia and earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from Virginia Commonwealth University. Her mother is a small business owner in Old Town Alexandria, and her father migrated to the United States from Iran, according to the release.
She is a long-time resident of Alexandria and volunteers and raises funds for nonprofits such as ALIVE, The Campagna Center, Doctors Without Borders and Children’s Cancer Research Center.
